OSHA Webinar To Kick Off National Stand-Down To Prevent Falls

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will host a webinar to kick-off the 7th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, September 14-18. The webinar will take place on Monday, September 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Featured speakers will include:

Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health

Scott Ketcham, Director, OSHA Directorate of Construction

John Howard, MD, Director, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Scott Earnest, PhD, Director, NIOSH Office of Construction Safety and Health

Chris Trahan Cain, Executive Director, Center for Construction Research and Training

You can register in advance for the webinar here.

The Stand-Down encourages companies and workers to pause during the workday for topical discussions, safety demonstrations, and training in hazard recognition and fall prevention. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, OSHA is encouraging employers to promote fall safety virtually or while employing social distancing practices among small groups.

OSHA anticipates thousands of employers nationwide to participate this year. To guide their efforts, the agency is offering a National Fall Prevention Safety Stand-Down webpage with information on conducting a successful event, how to post local events, and additional educational resources in English and Spanish. Employers are encouraged to provide feedback after their events and to obtain a personalized certificate of participation.

For a list of the week’s activities, please visit the Stand-Down events page.

The fall-prevention stand-down is a national campaign that was developed in partnership between OSHA, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), National Occupational Research Agenda (NORA), and the Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR). Also supporting the event this year are OSHA-approved State Plans, state consultation programs, American Society of Safety Engineers, National Safety Council, National Construction Safety Executives, U.S. Air Force, OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, and several Hispanic organizations.

Want to read more about facility management and safety?

Check out all the latest facility management news related to health and safety.