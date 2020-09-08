University of Pittsburgh leases alternative energy vehicles

The University of Pittsburgh is expanding its existing partnership with Enterprise and entering into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management. The partnership will help the University of Pittsburgh reduce costs and upgrade its fleet with alternative energy vehicles, which will further support the university’s commitment to making the campus carbon neutral by 2037.

Enterprise Fleet Management is an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings Inc., the world’s largest car rental provider, which also operates its flagship Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

Enterprise and the University of Pittsburgh have maintained a long-standing partnership for the past 20 years. In fact, the university currently partners with Enterprise to meet its business rental, truck rental, and vanpooling needs.

“Enterprise has been a reliable partner for many years, and we are excited to expand our relationship by having them manage all aspects of our fleet needs,” said Kevin Sheehy, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Auxiliary Operations and Finance for the University of Pittsburgh. “Our partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management will allow the university to reduce overhead costs while also improving our fleet to achieve our sustainability goals.”

Enterprise Fleet Management will lease a total of 268 electric and hybrid vehicles to the University of Pittsburgh, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of new, well-maintained vehicles that use greener vehicle technology. To start, 32 new vehicles—including pickup trucks, cargo vans, and passenger vans—will be delivered for use by the University of Pittsburgh’s facilities department, faculty, and staff. Overall, the agreement is projected to save the university $750,000 over the next five years.

Under the new fleet agreement, Enterprise Fleet Management will also provide routine vehicle maintenance. In addition, Enterprise will use its remarketing expertise to determine the optimal time for replacing the alternative energy vehicles once they have reached the end of their life cycle, ensuring that the university achieves higher resale values.

Achieving a Fully Carbon-Neutral Campus

The University of Pittsburgh has developed an extensive sustainability plan with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2037, which is also the university’s 250th anniversary.

The plan will build on previous sustainability efforts and rely on partnerships, increased building and infrastructure efficiencies, use of renewable energy sources, and other measures being implemented on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus.

Enterprise Fleet Management takes a sustainable approach to business while partnering with companies, organizations, and public agencies like the University of Pittsburgh to help them meet their respective supply-chain and corporate responsibility goals. Enterprise Fleet Management will provide services and preferred pricing to the University of Pittsburgh through its membership with E&I Cooperative Services, a nonprofit purchasing cooperative serving the needs of higher education institutions. E&I works with suppliers like Enterprise Fleet Management that are dedicated to providing environmentally preferable products and services.

Western Pennsylvania’s Primary Transportation Provider

In addition to its extensive partnership with the University of Pittsburgh, Enterprise serves various communities in Western Pennsylvania with 60 locations throughout the area.

“Through our local partnerships and broad network in Western Pennsylvania, we have been able to deliver transportation solutions and mobility options that are making an impact in many communities,” said Sean Devlin, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise’s Pittsburgh operations. “As a leading transportation provider, we are pleased to continue to meet the needs of both the University of Pittsburgh and the broader Western Pennsylvania area.”

