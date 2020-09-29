Lighting, power, and control system for discriminating performance

The STRUT System of Architectural Solutions from WAC is a lighting, power, and control system complete with lighting elements designed for discriminating technical performance. STRUT incorporates direct and indirect illumination, wall wash, downlighting, accent lighting, and pendants utilizing connected control technologies to give clients a personalized and modular experience.

“STRUT is built upon problem-solving lighting solutions for the most irritating and costly challenges in today’s commercial, institutional, and residential projects. How well do your current lighting solutions address change?” asks WAC President and Co-CEO Shelley Wald. “This intuitive system is modular, adjustable, user-friendly, and future-proof, developed with advancements in optics, LEDs, sensors, and controls that help promote productivity, visual comfort, health, and wellness.”

The modular lighting, power, and control system allows users to configure standard components for a customized 48V DC lighting solution. The magnetic infrastructure allows users to slide elements within the STRUT and adjust lighting effects while powered on-site. The Vacancy Photo Sensor is two devices in one—tuned in for human detection and an ambient light sensor to adjust illumination for daylight harvesting and balance electric lighting.

The brains and the brawn of the STRUT system is the Connected Power Unit (CPU). It accommodates voltage input ranges of 120-277V AC and is available in various wattages up to 600 watts to better handle greater loads. Proprietary technology within intelligently corrects for minimum load or voltage drops to accommodate longer run lengths. The STRUT CPU enables 0-10V, TRIAC/ELV, and optional DMX dimming protocols for interfacing with control systems. Each lighting or control element on STRUT is uniquely addressed and commissions from an iOS or Android app to control and schedule elements in groups, and then integrates with building control systems.

“Fully customizable, STRUT is easy to specify and order without special knowledge,” explains Ms. Wald. “This system can also adapt to changing in-process design decisions with ease.”

Architectural Channels can be suspended, surface mounted, or recessed with or without trims, and can be field cut to fit on the job site. This low-profile infrastructure adds modern convenience and is appealing in scale to modern spaces. For high ceilings, users can select Suspended Channels with low-profile aircraft cable or stem supports. Surface Mounted Channels are suitable for lower ceilings and can be operated with a remote or surface mounted CPU. Channel covers that match the black or white finish are available to hide gaps between the lighting elements. Recessed Channels mount flush with ceilings and walls to take advantage of the many discreet lighting elements offered in the system. Recessed Trimless Channels install flush with the drywall.

Direct Lighting is delivered with three lumen packages, 4 CCTs and a flush or regressed option for glare control. Indirect lighting provides high output and a diffused option for indirect reflected illumination. Stealth Wall Wash provides a discriminating wall wash performance from a sleek package that hides within the architectural channel. STRUT also includes Stealth Downlights that feature low-glare optics and Multi Stealth Downlights which are available in a four-light, eight-light, and 16-light and various finishes.

The tiny 450-lumen Stealth Silo operates as both an accent and downlight that hides within the channel profile and can still shape the beam from 15° to 50°. The Silo Adjustable is a discreet cylinder design with a dynamic focus beam shaping mechanism ranging from 15° to 40°. The Silo Cylinder Spotlight is also available with fixed beams of spot, narrow, or flood using TIR lens technology for lumen output.

The FollowMe Silo motorized LED Accent, used in conjunction with the WAC app or beacon adjusts to highlight frequently moved objects such as seasonal retail displays, plants in home theaters and office lobbies, and artwork in galleries and studios, without climbing a ladder. The FollowMe Silo also features 15° to 40° beam spread adjustment, and 180° vertical tilt and 360° horizontal rotation.

Geometric pendants include Niveous, which is designed with an etched triplex opal mouthblown glass orb, and Elementum, a luminous opal glass cylinder to draw attention to areas central to interaction, including retail counters, registration desks or collaborative workspaces. The Silo Pendant is a functional cylinder light that rotates for continuous 15° to 45° beam adjustment with a suspension cable that retracts inside the body for effortless and precise height adjustment.

The STRUT lighting, power, and control system can be configured for retail, restaurant, commercial office, or residential lighting plans without lengthy custom lead times.

