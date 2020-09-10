Non-penetrating mobile roof safety rails help prevent accidents

By Richard Perkins

Commercial buildings are often created with a flat rooftop because they are cheaper, easier to maintain than a sloped one, and can be conveniently used for any desired activity that requires a good space.

A flat rooftop is also a trend in urban places, where high-rise buildings with big businesses are booming. While this is considered a less expensive and usable part of the building where people could bond and hang out, a flat roof can also pose a safety risk if there are no barriers, or if the barriers are not high enough to prevent falls.

Mobile safety rails can help alleviate this risk, providing enough blockage to prevent fatal accidents.

Easy Installation

There are different types and features of roof safety rails. One of the more popular and in-demand types are those that are non-penetrating. This feature means that you do not need to drill or penetrate the roof to install the rail or use other tools or gadgets to do so.

Penetration done to the roof could pose a hazard by tampering with the building’s foundation. This can result in harmful accidents to several people who work or dwell in the space.

Mobile roof safety rails are convenient, non-penetrating guardrails. In other words, you could place the rails wherever needed since they are pinned to a base. These commonly come in the form of heavy yellow base plates with holes where the rails are placed. These plates weigh more than a hundred pounds but can still be transported should you need to readjust them or transfer them to another flat rooftop building. This kind of mobility makes the roof safety rails reusable for a different building with no sort of training needed to install.

The easy installment feature of mobile roof safety rails allows you to customize how you like the rails placed. The style also matters, after all. You could have the rails in the same color as that of the building, and in a particular appearance, akin to the building’s architectural build, for aesthetic purposes. With a look that complements the rooftop, the safety rail wouldn’t look like an eyesore for people who look up at it from below.

OSHA Compliant

This is perhaps one of the most important things to consider when selecting mobile roof safety rails. All safety rails need to comply with Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) regulations.

OSHA is an agency under the United States Department of Labor that promotes health and safety practices among workers and employees to ensure a better working environment. Since mobile roof safety rails are made to make buildings with flat rooftops safe, this falls under the OSHA jurisdiction, standards, and guidelines.

When purchasing safety rails for that matter, you have to ensure that those products are OSHA compliant mobile roof safety rails. Safety rails with online selling platforms should always have a note that they meet OSHA regulations for fall protection. Businesses that do not meet this standard may face certain legal penalties.

Durable

While mobile roof safety rails are ordinarily thin, the material that makes them up is the reason for their durability. Different companies have material to make guardrails that are still OSHA compliant. Roof safety rails should be durable, withstand strong weather or other natural disasters, and should not rust easily.

Roof safety rails or any sturdy guardrail for that matter are often made out of cast iron. This material is an alloy of iron combined with a few other metals, such as silicon and manganese, as well as other elements and mixtures. The same material is also used for the heavy round base.

The rails, as well as the base, are coated with yellow to avoid corrosion damage, as rust can severely harm the toughness of the rail metal. With the necessary materials and frequent maintenance, the rails could last for several years and still be in good condition.

Takeaway

Safety rails are a must-have for buildings with flat rooftops. This investment is crucial to promote and maintain safety in buildings and avoid certain objects and situations that could cause accidents.

Perkins is an adept writer with expertise in the field of roofing and building construction in general. He also serves as a speaker on safety guidelines in the workplace for institutions such as work companies, business establishments, and universities. He lives in a luxury hi-rise apartment with his wife, their two children, and three dogs.

Want more news about facility management and Safety topics?

Click here to read more news related to security and facility management.