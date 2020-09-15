Three Essential Elements Of Next Generation BMS

Building owners, facility managers, and system integrators face increasing pressure to save more energy, reduce costs, and maintain availability all while enhancing occupant experience and well-being. Achieving these varying objectives is best solved by a new type of building management system (BMS) available today that goes well beyond HVAC controls. These modern next-generation BMSs benefit stakeholders by being a more open integration platform that uses IoT, cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies to get more out of your available resources and connected systems. In this paper we explain factors driving evolution of BMSs and describe three essential elements necessary for solving management challenges of today and tomorrow. We will also explain how these elements put you on the right path to benefit from future emerging digital technologies.

The BMS, or as it is sometimes called, the building automation system (BAS), is a critical tool for operating a building safely, efficiently, and reliably. However, a hyper focus on energy efficiency and sustainability combined with fundamental changes in tenant needs and expectations are straining traditional BMS implementations pushing them to grow and evolve. At the same time, advancements in cloud computing, IoT, analytics, and artificial intelligence are leading to new and broader capabilities. With these as underlying technologies, next generation BMSs become the integration and aggregation tool for all the building’s data across multiple business and operations technology (OT) systems and sensors. By managing and controlling all the building’s OT in concert with each other, energy and operational efficiency can be maximized while enhancing occupant productivity and well-being.

Despite these emerging changes, we find many in the industry still have a very narrow view of the BMS as being mostly about HVAC controls. This traditional view holds that the BMS is comprised of just field and building controllers along with the on premise BMS software interface. Such a narrowly-scoped BMS implementation will have limited ability to address building management challenges and it will fail to take advantage of newer technology advancements. Modern, next generation BMSs connect to a much broader range of systems and can do more with that integration than was possible before. This is necessary as buildings become more intelligent…

Want to read more? Download the “Three Essential Elements Of Next Generation Building Management Systems (BMS)” white paper from Schneider Electric and learn about factors driving the evolution of BMSs and the essential elements necessary for solving management challenges of today and tomorrow.

