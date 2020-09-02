[VIDEO] SpaceIQ – Innovative and Powerful Workplace Operations

Today’s workplace is rapidly changing and everything is now connected through the palm of your hands. Real Estate costs continue to soar, office space is becoming increasingly agile, and Employees demand better experiences. Real Estate, workplace and HR leaders need a workplace operations platform that effectively manages real estate data, operations and employee experience. This is why companies like Nasdaq, Slack and WeWork chose SpaceIQ when they were looking for the industry’s most innovative and powerful workplace operations platform.