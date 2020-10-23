50 Facilities Join GBAC STAR Accredited Sites For Cleaning Protocols

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, has announced that 50 facilities have achieved GBAC STAR™ accreditation this week. The Forum in Inglewood, CA; the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis; 40 Hyatt properties; and other facilities around the world can display the cGBAC STAR accreditation seal throughout their locations to give visitors and employees added assurance about their health and safety protocols.

“While a facility may look and smell clean, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the space has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” said GBAC Executive Director, Patricia Olinger. “The GBAC STAR accreditation process helps facilities learn the proper cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention processes so they can carry these out on a daily basis.”

GBAC STAR is performance based and was developed by experts who have spent their careers focusing on creating protocols for facilities to reduce risk during outbreaks. All current and upcoming accreditations are searchable via the GBAC STAR Facility Directory.

The following properties have most recently achieved GBAC STAR accreditation:

Arena

• The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Commercial Office

• EFS Facility Management in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Convention Centers

• Lynnwood Convention Center in Lynnwood, Wash.

• Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis

Hotels

• Alila Solo in Jakarta, Indonesia

• Andaz Seoul Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea

• El Capitan Hotel in Merced, Calif.

• Emerald Maldives Resort in Fasmendhoo Island, Maldives

• Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Fla.

• Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas in Doha, Qatar

• Grand Hyatt Macau in Macau

• Grand Hyatt Shanghai in Shanghai

• Hampton Inn Odessa Trinity in Odessa, Fla.

• Hotel De Anza, San Jose, Calif.

• Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore in Karnataka, India

• Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong in Hong Kong

• Hyatt House WPG South in Winnipeg, Manitoba

• Hyatt Place Augusta in Augusta, Ga.

• Hyatt Place Boston/Seaport District in Boston

• Hyatt Place Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alberta

• Hyatt Place College Station in College Station, Texas

• Hyatt Place Dallas-North/by the Galleria in Dallas

• Hyatt Place Flint/Grand Blanc in Flint, Mich.

• Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport in Jacksonville, Fla.

• Hyatt Place New York/Yonkers in Yonkers, N.Y.

• Hyatt Place Orlando/Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

• Hyatt Place Rogers/Bentonville in Rogers, Ark.

• Hyatt Regency Aurora – Denver Conference Center in Denver

• Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor in Baltimore

• Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

• Hyatt Regency Greenville in Greenville, S.C.

• Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio

• Hyatt Regency Indianapolis in Indianapolis

• Hyatt Regency Istanbul Ataköy in Istanbul

• Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Fla.

• Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson in Jersey City, New Jersey

• Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles

• Hyatt Regency Merida in Yucatan, Mexico

• Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian in Guangdong, China

• Hyatt Regency Qingdao in Qingdao, China

• Hyatt Regency Wuhan Optics Valley in Wuhan, China

• Miraval Austin Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas

• Park Hyatt Chicago in Chicago

• Park Hyatt Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

• Park Hyatt Siem Reap in Siem Reap, Cambodia

• The Chesterfield Palm Beach, a Small Luxury Hotels of the World member property, in Palm Beach, Fla.

• The Eliza Jane in New Orleans

• Thompson Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

• Thompson Seattle in Seattle

Industrial/Manufacturing

• The Point Distillery in New Port Richey, Fla.

Facility management professionals interested in GBAC STAR facility accreditation at gbac.org/star. Track which facilities have earned or plan to earn accreditation with the GBAC STAR Facility Directory.

Earlier this month, the GBAC STAR Facility Directory was released — a web-based tool for users to identify facilities that have earned or committed to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, the designation reserved for facilities that have demonstrated a thorough approach to cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention.

The GBAC STAR Facility Directory is a searchable listing of facilities around the world, including stadiums and arenas, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, airports, commercial facilities, and more. Users can search the directory by facility name, facility type, location (region, state/province, country, or zip/postal code), or keyword. Each resulting pin provides the property’s name, address, website, facility type, and accreditation status.

“GBAC STAR accreditation indicates that behind the scenes, facilities are properly conducting cleaning and disinfection to keep employees and visitors safe,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “This new directory is a visual resource that instills confidence in consumers as they aim to normalize their daily lives during this pandemic and into the future.”

