All-Weather LCD Displays From SunBriteTV

Many corporate facilities are looking to expand beyond the four walls of the traditional conference room by bringing meeting areas outside to promote social distancing. Hosting meetings in outdoor conference “rooms” allows employees to maintain a safe distance from each other and deliver continuous air circulation in group settings. SunBriteTV’s all-weather LCD displays help corporate facilities transform ordinary outdoor spaces into productive meeting rooms.

SunBriteTV offers three series to make sure all meeting attendees can see the screen, even on the brightest days:

Veranda Series is designed for full-shade installations

Signature Series for partial-sun

Pro Series for full-sun installation

SunBriteTV’s 4K LCD screens are up to three times brighter than many indoor TVs, meaning participants will have no trouble seeing a presentation or video in an outdoor setting.

“Corporate facilities are redesigning spaces to ensure employees feel safe and also to provide a new type of workspace to bridge the gap between remote and in-office employees. Creating a technology-friendly outdoor meeting area is one of the best ways for facilities to improve the employee experience,” said Josh Litwack, Director of Commercial Sales, SunBriteTV. “Getting outside and into fresh air is also a great way to break up the day and feel more productive, and it’s important to provide these spaces for employees to lead visual presentations or video conferences outside.”

Designed for permanent outdoor installation, SunBriteTV displays don’t require indoor storage after use. A powder-coated aluminum exterior protects the TV from harsh weather elements including rain, snow, salt air, humidity, insects and dust. With operation temperatures ranging from -24°F to up to 122°F, offices don’t

need to risk permanent damage from high heat, snow, or rainstorms.

As employees return to the office and begin in-person meetings once again, the use of outdoor areas as technically-equipped conference spaces will continue to grow. SunBriteTV’s displays help facilitate social distancing practices without limiting collaboration in the work environment.

