Alternative Construction Procurement For Your Disaster Prep Kit

https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/10/alternative-construction-procurement-for-your-disaster-prep-kit/
10/13/2020
construction procurementDisasters don’t wait for a convenient time to strike. They occur unexpectedly, and cause surprise damages that aren’t convenient for any budget. So, when an unexpected situation does arise, having a pre-determined plan for construction procurement is necessary to ensure a speedy recovery.

View this free video webinar and learn how to proactively plan for catastrophic situations by having an alternative procurement program in place before disaster strikes. You’ll find out how to get your facilities repaired, renovated, and back up and running quickly with immediate access to local, quality contractors.

A video of the presentation, “Before The Storm: Alternative Construction Procurement For Your Disaster Prep Kit” presented by Gordian is now available. To view it, fill out the form below.

