ASSA ABLOY Expands Key System Design Studio

ASSA ABLOY has announced the release of an improved and streamlined version of its Key System Design Studio. Introduced in 2017 by Medeco, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, the Key System Design Studio is a user-friendly online portal that walks the customer through each phase of designing a new master key system.

The new and improved version includes features to make master key design even easier, such as drag and drop keying tree, and the ability to upload door schedules for increased system design accuracy. In addition, the Key System Design Studio has expanded its support for master key design to ASSA ABLOY Group brands Corbin Russwin, SARGENT and Yale.

“When the Key System Design Studio was first developed, our goal was to make the ordering and management of Medeco master key systems easier and more convenient for customers,” said Bill Grambo, President, Access and Egress Hardware Group, ASSA ABLOY. “Expanding this support to include Corbin Russwin, SARGENT, and Yale key systems means that even more customers can take advantage of these efficiencies. The new features in this updated version will streamline the overall design and ordering process, resulting in reduced master key order processing times.”

Master key system design is a complex process that typically requires in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals of master keying and system structure. ASSA ABLOY’s Key System Design Studio removes this complexity by guiding the user through a series of easy to understand and intuitive steps to build their ideal master key system. More experienced users can upload their own door schedules or keying plans, and then progress to placing accurate orders with ease.

Key System Design Studio features and benefits include:

User-friendly interface for capturing information, ensures no delays due to missing details

Drag and drop keying tree feature makes system design even easier

Dynamic upload and download feature allows users to upload their own door schedules for automatic population, and download finalized systems for their records/use

Submit a product order along with the new system request, eliminating an extra step