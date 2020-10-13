Masterworks 2021 capital planning & construction project management

Aurigo Software, a provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced the latest release of its flagship Masterworks Cloud solution. Masterworks 2021 delivers a new and intuitive user interface, intelligent business insights leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, enhanced security authentication, improved mobile application, and new collaboration tools. Masterworks 2021 is the first of many future releases that introduce AI with Sentiment Analysis capabilities that drive better decision making.

Capital project owners and contractors are adopting cloud and mobile software solutions to enable teams to collaborate remotely. Technology has become mission-critical for capital project owners and contractors to succeed in delivering programs on-time and on-budget. Masterworks 2021also introduces Sentiment Analysis, which allows owners to gain a greater understanding of each project and where hidden risk lie beyond the numbers on a report.

“Listening to our customers was the genesis of Masterworks 2021. As the industry starts to rapidly adopt software to plan, design, and execute their infrastructure projects more efficiently, they are finding that the mere collation of data and automation of manual processes is not enough to improve the decision-making process,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software. “Reports are a mere reflection of project data and help users analyze the data, but that is it. Masterworks 2021 is the first to bring sentiment analyses to programs, delivering owners a more comprehensive view of what is really going on with each project. Over the next year, we will be introducing more capabilities in Masterworks that will harness AI and ML technology across the entire project life cycle.”

Masterworks 2021 includes:

New look and feel that delivers an ultramodern interface and navigation schema for increased efficiency when working in the product.

that delivers an ultramodern interface and navigation schema for increased efficiency when working in the product. Mobile-friendly applications that make it easy to view and update information—in real time— rom any job site or on-the-go.

applications that make it easy to view and update information—in real time— rom any job site or on-the-go. Improved collaboration with Zoom video conferencing integrated directly into Masterworks 2021.

with Zoom video conferencing integrated directly into Masterworks 2021. Enhanced security options delivering industry authentication mechanisms to offer secure, best-practice user management capabilities.

delivering industry authentication mechanisms to offer secure, best-practice user management capabilities. Sentiment Analysis of all project report comments, issues, and risks, leveraging AI, and natural language processing (NLP) technology, to help project stakeholders get a true pulse on the project health.

Public agency and private project owners across North America can use the Aurigo Masterworks Cloud platform to plan, build, and maintain capital assets, infrastructure, and facilities safely and efficiently. Using Aurigo, customers can reduce costs, plan with confidence, and maximize the impact of every project dollar.

