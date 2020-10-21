BSSC Updates Earthquake Design Provisions For FEMA

The National Institute of Building Sciences Building Seismic Safety Council (BSSC) recently updated seismic provisions for the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program (NEHRP).

The 2020 NEHRP Provisions (FEMA P-2082) were developed by BSSC and published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of an ongoing program to advance national seismic design standards and model building codes. Building codes regulate the design, construction, alternation, and maintenance of buildings and other structures. They are adopted and enforced by local jurisdictions and states.

“The development of the NEHRP Provisions is a great example of how the nation’s public and private sectors work together to tackle complicated issues,” said Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, President and CEO of NIBS. “To make this happen, we convene more than 130 subject matter experts and nearly 40 industry organizations. We provide a national and independent platform to connect these stakeholders.”

The 2020 NEHRP Provisions apply state-of-art research and information, presenting a set of recommended improvements to the ASCE/SEI 7-16 Standard: Minimum Design Loads and Associated Criteria for Buildings and Other Structures. These provisions mark the 10th edition of this critical document since its first publication in 1985.

The Building Seismic Safety Council deals with complex regulatory, technical, social, and economic issues involved in developing and promulgating building earthquake hazard mitigation regulatory provisions that are national in scope.

