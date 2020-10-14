Facility Executive: October 2020 Issue

Facility Executive October 2020 Issue (Volume 33, Number 5)

Editor’s Letter: Sustainable And Strong Facilities



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains a central concern for facility management professionals. Along with the rest of the world, building professionals have learned much about the virus and how facility design, operations, and maintenance can be altered to help keep people safe from this threat. And, we continue to learn. Organizations, including the U.S. Green Building Council and the International WELL Building Institute, have stepped up to offer guidance tailored to this current health threat. Meanwhile, indoor air quality and effective cleaning procedures remain top of mind for facility management leaders and their teams.

In this evolving landscape, it seemed the industry’s focus on sustainability may have fell quiet for a while. But, it appears this was more of a regrouping. Environmental considerations are more important than ever, as climate impacts continue to threaten communities. Initiatives around combatting COVID-19 overlap with green building concerns in some aspects—in green cleaning efforts aimed at the virus, for example. And, buildings resilient against not only health threats but to extreme weather and manmade events remain an important goal.

As we continue the progress toward healthy, sustainable, resilient facilities, take a moment to review the accomplishments you’ve made thus far in 2020, and then forge ahead..

Editor-in-Chief

October 2020 Issue: Contents

Tech And FM: Mass Notification Plays A Part During Covid-19 | This communication tool helps to keep facility stakeholders informed throughout a pandemic.

The HVAC Factor: A Look At Propane For HVAC Systems | This energy source offers an alternative in specific scenarios.

Maximize Service From Your Landscape Contractors | Communication with these service providers goes a long way toward an outstanding landscape.

Building Performance, Human Impacts | For optimal performance, people and buildings should be in sync.

Resilient Buildings As First Line Of Defense | Assess potential risks to maximize the protection your facilities can provide, and what it will withstand. Plus, the U.S. Green Building Council has resources to reference.

Green Buildings, Safety First | Four new pilot credits added to the LEED rating system include a focus on surface cleaning and indoor air quality.

The Way Forward With A New Well Rating System | A task force formed by the International WELL Building Institute came together to create a health and safety program.

Designing For Wayfinding | Proper planning to guide facility occupants provides comfort and safety.

Second Act For Office Furniture | Reduce environmental impact by developing a reuse plan for workplace furnishings that are no longer needed.

Green Cleaning For Safety | New USGBC cleaning guidelines focus on sustainability, safely.

Renewable Energy: The Gift Of Solar Energy | Global Links, a Pittsburgh nonprofit, installed a solar energy array on its roof with a combination of financing tools.

