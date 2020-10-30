First EMA/ENERGY STAR Retro Rumble Recognizes Energy Efficiency

With a focus on improving energy use intensity and ENERGY STAR scores, the competition featured an overall winner along with projects in the healthcare, office, and multi-family sectors.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/10/first-ema-energy-star-retro-rumble-recognizes-energy-efficiency-projects/
With a focus on improving energy use intensity and ENERGY STAR scores, the competition featured an overall winner along with projects in the healthcare, office, and multi-family sectors.
10/30/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

First EMA/ENERGY STAR Retro Rumble Recognizes Energy Efficiency Projects

With a focus on improving energy use intensity and ENERGY STAR scores, the competition featured an overall winner along with projects in the healthcare, office, and multi-family sectors.

First EMA/ENERGY STAR Retro Rumble Recognizes Energy Efficiency

The Energy Management Association (EMA) partnered with ENERGY STAR earlier this year to host the first Retro Rumble — a competition that recognizes commercial and public building energy efficiency success. Participants were judged based on their overall changes in ENERGY STAR score and site Energy Use Intensity (EUI). Announced in April 2020, Retro Rumble’s introduction also marked the designation of EMA as an ENERGY STAR Partner.

energy managementThe 2020 winners are of the EMA/ENERGY STAR Retro Rumble competition:

Overall Winner: Global Facility Solutions

Project Name: 800 North Brand
EUI Change: 70 to 34
ENERGY STAR Score Change: 76 to 96
Project Description: 800 N. Brand

Global Facility Solutions’ retro-commissioning program identified system deficiencies that impacted building performance and provided corrective actions to improve operations and reduce energy costs. Through new ownership, operations of the HVAC systems were revised to improve energy efficiency while capital improvements provided enhancements to the building automation and control system.

Healthcare Sector Winner: ETC Group

Project Name: Heart Hospital, Banner Health
Site EUI Change: 214 to 160
ENERGY STAR Score Change: 71 to 97

Multifamily Sector Winner: Cyclone Energy Group

Project Name: 340 on the Park, Lieberman Management
Site EUI Change: 76 to 60
ENERGY STAR Score Change: 19 to 27

Office Sector Winner: Cyclone Energy Group

Project Name: 70 W Madison
Site EUI Change: 64 to 50
ENERGY STAR Score Change: 58 to 72

Want more news about Energy Management?

Read more news related to energy and facility management.

Suggested Links:

  • EMA, ENERGY STAR Roll Out Retro Rumble The Energy Management Association (EMA) and its partner ENERGY STAR are launching a competition to provide recognition for the achievements of companies that perform energy efficiency […]
  • Energy Credential Accredited By ANSI The Energy Management Professional credential from the Energy Management Association is accredited by the American National Standards Institute, and recognized by DOE Better Buildings […]
  • Go To Bootcamp With ENERGY STAR This Summer In the spirit of its ENERGY STAR “Battle of the Buildings,” EPA introduces this 90 day competition focused on energy and water savings.

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
471FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
cargotecture

Cargotecture: Green Office Solution Reduces Carbon Footprint

Airotrust air filters

Innovative Building Mask Brings Cleaner Air To Schools, Daycare Centers

ammonium nitrate

NFPA Releases Fact Sheet On Ammonium Nitrate Dangers