First EMA/ENERGY STAR Retro Rumble Recognizes Energy Efficiency

The Energy Management Association (EMA) partnered with ENERGY STAR earlier this year to host the first Retro Rumble — a competition that recognizes commercial and public building energy efficiency success. Participants were judged based on their overall changes in ENERGY STAR score and site Energy Use Intensity (EUI). Announced in April 2020, Retro Rumble’s introduction also marked the designation of EMA as an ENERGY STAR Partner.

The 2020 winners are of the EMA/ENERGY STAR Retro Rumble competition:

Overall Winner: Global Facility Solutions

Project Name: 800 North Brand

EUI Change: 70 to 34

ENERGY STAR Score Change: 76 to 96

Project Description: 800 N. Brand

Global Facility Solutions’ retro-commissioning program identified system deficiencies that impacted building performance and provided corrective actions to improve operations and reduce energy costs. Through new ownership, operations of the HVAC systems were revised to improve energy efficiency while capital improvements provided enhancements to the building automation and control system.

Healthcare Sector Winner: ETC Group

Project Name: Heart Hospital, Banner Health

Site EUI Change: 214 to 160

ENERGY STAR Score Change: 71 to 97

Multifamily Sector Winner: Cyclone Energy Group

Project Name: 340 on the Park, Lieberman Management

Site EUI Change: 76 to 60

ENERGY STAR Score Change: 19 to 27

Office Sector Winner: Cyclone Energy Group

Project Name: 70 W Madison

Site EUI Change: 64 to 50

ENERGY STAR Score Change: 58 to 72

