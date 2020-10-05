Game-Changing Project Aligns With Return-To-Office Strategy

Although designed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recently-completed The Source H20 office facility in Orange County, CA aligns with current return-to-office strategies.

“Designed prior to COVID-19, our goal with The Source H20 at that time was in simply providing a differentiated concept with the sole purpose of enabling high employee engagement inspired by wellness,” said Kevin Turner, Executive Managing Director, GLS. “And now as we find ourselves amidst this unfortunate pandemic, we believe this project offers game-changing design, placing it at the forefront in meeting the needs of companies wanting to make their workplaces safer and healthier.”

The 69,968-square-foot modern office community is located on a 13.5-acre site in the heart of south Irvine. The Source H20 was constructed by KPRS Construction Services and designed by award-winning architect Ware Malcomb. Leasing services are being jointly handled by Turner and John Gallivan, MCR of Cushman & Wakefield together with Mike Hartel and Nick Velasquez of Colliers International.

“Undoubtedly, how people occupy space, particularly densities and other measures, has been forever changed as result of COVID-19 and The Source H20 looks to serve as a model for the future of workplace design,” added Turner.

Focusing on principles such as quality, innovation, exploration, technology, creativity, and excellence, The Source H20 is a two-building concept—referred as the North and South wings—with common atrium connectivity between the two wings. The Source H2O also incorporates a hydraulic bi-fold glass wall system providing a seamless transition outdoors and natural air flow in and out of the buildings. The Source H20 also features a state-of the-art HVAC system with mounted 50-ton roof top box car units along with MERV 13 Filtration.

“When combining the higher 14’ ceilings and bi-fold roll up doors, natural air flows in and out, eliminating the recirculated air that some experts claim can pose a health risk,” explained Turner.

The facility offers a contemporary design with flexible floor plates for safe distancing design opportunities and indoor-outdoor connectivity. Some of the more pronounced elements of the project are a rooftop deck with mountain, city, and sunset views, and other outdoor amenities including built in structures for outdoor catering, shaded lounge areas, a campfire hub with fire bowl, outdoor sport court, pickleball, and basketball.

Turner noted, “Our rooftop deck, which is also accessible through an open-air stairwell system, will allow employees to conduct in-person private meetings across their companies, including hub and spoke tenants, in a safe responsible manner, in an outdoor environment.”

The Source H20 also embraces interaction by engaging the workforce and surrounding community through spacious on-site amenities. The campus offers a conference/community center, sport court, game terrace, bocce ball, concrete ping pong table, walking path, and inspired outdoor environment, while the multipurpose area encourages outdoor meeting, work and collaboration.

Other key project features include floor-to-ceiling glass, private tenant patios, abundant surface parking with covered stalls (some with EV charging stations), and an on-site i–Shuttle pick up/drop off to Metrolink/Amtrak station. There will also be on-site bike lockers and mounted racks for storage.

“In addition to the on-site amenities and activities, nearby are also many complementing and vibrant retail, dining and outdoor recreational hot spots that we anticipate to return to prominence in the longer term,” said Hartel. “A key concept of The Source H20 was to be a welcoming, enjoyable, wellness inspired community harmonious with the larger community.”

Pursuing LEED certification, environmentally-friendly elements of the campus include the use of SunGuard glass with anodized aluminum curtain wall and windows, solar screens for heat reduction, fabricated vertical window fin accents providing solar shade, a 15-foot high living green wall in the main lobby/entry, the use of decomposed granite outdoor flooring for low water use, and more. There are also numerous trees and plants plotted throughout providing a comfortable and relaxing working environment.

The Source H20 is part of a larger campus home to community icon Irvine Ranch Water District.

