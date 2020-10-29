Haas commercial garage doors maximize views and sunlight

The owners of Lone Moose Lodge and RV Park recently added a special events venue to their complex for weddings and other special occasions. The goal of “bringing the outdoors inside” at the building was achieved by incorporating Haas commercial garage doors into the design of the 4,000-square-foot structure.

“In Alaska, the outdoors is such a big part of life that we want to bring it indoors to be part of the experience of our location,” says Daniel Davis, manager of the family-owned The Lodge at Lone Moose in Soldotna, AK. “We had seen similar garage doors in a bar that were installed by Door Systems of Alaska. That’s when we decided to include them in our new building.”

Bringing in the Sunlight

Designed for weddings, showers, retreats, and other special activities, The Lodge at Lone Moose sits alongside the massive Kenai River. When open, the three Haas garage doors at the venue allow guests immediate access to the 1,000-square-foot outdoor deck. When closed, the commercial garage doors bring natural light and scenery into the meeting space.

“The all-glass garage doors really show off the custom lighting, woodwork, and fireplace in The Lodge,” says Davis. “We’re open year-round, so the selection of the right glass in the garage doors was very important to us. The options from Haas Door allowed us to choose the very best product for this building.”

“From a design standpoint, the garage doors make a big impact. People can see all the way through the building. Just this morning, someone attending a church retreat here commented about how awesome it is to have sunlight on you inside the building when it’s cold outside!”

Garage Doors with Design Appeal

The three Commercial Aluminum 320 Series (CA320) garage doors at The Lodge include insulated glazing in the clear tempered glass. The sophisticated straight line look of the commercial garage doors maximizes views and sunlight.

The rust- and corrosion-free heavy grade aluminum garage doors feature tongue-and-groove section joints with bulb seals for energy efficiency that meet IECC air infiltration requirements. For enhanced design appeal, Davis selected a black anodized frame color.

“We were really pleased when Door Systems of Alaska suggested these garage doors for this new building,” says Davis. “We’ve used Jason and his company in the past for our regular garage doors and I’d highly recommend them. They’ve been a reliable partner to us over the years.”

Dependable Installer

Headquartered in Chugiak, outside of Anchorage, Door Systems of Alaska has been installing Haas garage doors for more than 20 years.

“Our company installs a lot of Haas Door products in this area for mostly commercial projects,” said Jason Slater, project/operations manager at Door Systems of Alaska. “We’ve installed Haas garage doors on everything from breweries to fire houses to warehouses. We trust them. In fact, the doors we installed on our first new shop back in 2003 were 3″ thick Haas garage doors with an R-Value of 25.8 and they’re still performing extremely well today.”

