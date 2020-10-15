Hospitality Advisory Associates help with economic impact of the pandemic

A group of hotel and real estate veterans have launched Hospitality Advisory Associates (HAA) to help hospitality companies navigate every stage of the hospitality investment life cycle. With over 240 years of combined experience in the industry, the diverse team is led by Dinesh Chandiramani and has a presence in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Tampa.

“The owners, developers, managers, and brands are being forced to revise their business model because of the daunting challenges that hotels are facing,” said HAA founder and CEO Dinesh Chandiramani. “Adaptation is critical for them to survive in the lingering post COVID-19 era. While the current pandemic has fundamentally changed the hospitality industry, strategies can be implemented to safeguard profitability. The HAA team’s passion, diverse skillset, and national presence can help clients not just survive these tumultuous times, but to thrive.”

According to a recent analysis by the American Hotel and Lodging Association on the economic and human struggle of the hotel industry six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of employees are still furloughed or laid off and travel demand still lags far behind normal levels. The prominent association said the prolonged economic impact of the pandemic has taken an incredible toll on the hotel industry.

That is why HAA was formed. Its team includes experts Mike Amaral, Mike Dickersbach, Stephen Nass, Eric Neri, Will Pfister, Jeff Stone, Wayne Susser, Alan Tallis, and Ryan Wall.

HAA can help clients with:

Operational Optimization Program

Technology Cost Structure Review

Staffing Efficiency Analysis, Training, and Task Force Placement

Sales and Marketing Strategic Planning

Food and Beverage Consulting

Recovery Occupancy, ADR, and Net Income Forecasts

Brand/Management Search and Selection

Strategic FF&E Planning, Budgeting, and Brand Negotiations

Renovation Construction Management Services

Debt and Equity Restructuring

Expert Testimony for Foreclosure and Bankruptcy

HAA also formed a special division, “Hospitality Tech Experts”, which focuses on integrating cutting edge technology into the hospitality industry.

“Now more than ever, technology is critical to the hospitality industry,” said Chandiramani. “That’s why we created a special division to help the industry adapt. Used wisely, the right technology platform can enhance operational efficiency for maximized profits while simultaneously improving the guest experience and safety.”

