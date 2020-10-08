HG1P handheld hMI small form factor touchscreen device

The HG1P from IDEC Corporation is a handheld human-machine interface (HMI) with a 4.3″ LCD screen. This lightweight and robust handheld HMI is the right-sized way to enhance operator interactions for automated machine tending and robotics applications.

At 17.64 ounces (500g) and with contoured hand grips, a hand strap, and a wall hanging bracket, the HG1P’s ergonomic design makes it comfortable for long duration and fatigue-free use by technicians and engineers. The design is tested to withstand 1.5m drops, and it uses a flush mount selector switch to prevent breakage. Competing products in this category are typically heavier, bulkier, and more prone to inadvertent damage.

A high resolution 4.3″ TFT color LCD touch panel displays at 480×272 pixels to provide clear and informative visualization. The touchscreen is bordered with 12 physical momentary function keys (F1 to F12) with click-feedback, which write to internal memory bits within the HMI. In addition, a hardwired emergency stop button, selector switch, and a three-position enabling switch make this unique handheld HMI flexible for designers and convenient for users.

Startup time for the HGIP is usually less than three seconds. The usability and feature set of the HG1P combine to help users maximize productivity and minimize downtime while delivering safety in any production environment, for operations such as machine setup, calibration, normal operation, and maintenance.

The HG1P is configured with the same WindO/I-NV4 software as other products offered in the IDEC HMI portfolio. A common mini-USB cable or USB-A memory stick can be used to download configurations and save data. Multilingual capability is built-in, and languages can be selected and changed as needed.

Connectivity to automation platforms is via a standard 19-pin connector, using optional cables from IDEC up to approximately 23′ long (7 meters) or user-created cables up to approximately 49′ long (15 meters), which are easily replaced if damaged. The cable transmits power, hardwired signals, and digital communications. The HG1P is available in both serial and Ethernet models and supports major industrial communication protocols such as Modbus TCP/IP, Modbus RTU, FTP client, FTP server, web server, and user communication. In operation, the handheld HMI consumes only 3 watts.

The HG1P can be used anywhere a traditional HMI is used, gaining the additional features of portability and on-board switches. It is suited for robot teaching applications, machine tending operations, and wherever operators need to move among various locations during the course of their work. The hardwired emergency stop and enabling switch devices are crucial for implementing safety related applications where workers are near operating robots and machinery. The HG1P handheld HMI improves operator efficiency, while minimizing field hardware by eliminating the need for multiple operator interface devices on large machines.

As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for the HMIs, with no service or support contract required.

