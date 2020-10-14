Temperature sensing kiosk with facial recognition and mask detection

Janam Technologies, a provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, unveiled an addition to its Guardian family of access management hardware solutions. With advanced thermal imaging and facial recognition technology, GT2 is an easy-to-deploy temperature sensing kiosk that quickly and accurately reads the body temperature and confirms the identity of individuals entering a facility.

As a first line of defense against COVID-19 and other contagions, GT2 screens an individual’s temperature from up to 20″ away and is more hygienic than thermometers that require physical contact. It speeds self-credentialing with the ability to read a person’s body temperature in less than one second, with accuracy of ±0.9°F. When a body temperature exceeding a predefined threshold is detected, GT2 provides an instant notification in the form of a voice alert and a siren. Facial recognition technology can be enabled to identify employees at entry, log their date and time of entry, and record their temperature to efficiently integrate into existing Human Resources systems.

GT2 includes an optional mask detection mode and can be configured to grant access only if an individual is also wearing a face mask.

Available in pedestal, countertop, and wall-mounted formats, GT2 integrates with gates, turnstiles, and door access control systems in locations such as sports and live entertainment venues, airports, hospitals, retail establishments, restaurants, office buildings, hotels, and schools.

Android-powered and equipped with a brilliant 7″ touch screen display, the temperature sensing kiosk offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE (for data) connectivity for sharing information in real-time.

“As businesses and organizations prepare to reopen in a world with COVID-19, mandatory masks and temperature checks are two strategies recommended by the CDC to promote safety and reduce the spread. Janam’s GT2 kiosk provides the advanced temperature sensing and mask detection technology required for contactless access control at a super affordable price that is thousands of dollars less than other solutions of its kind,” said Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies.

GT2 measures 10″ L x 4.76″ W x .98″ D, has an operating temperature of 59°F to 86°F, and a storage temperature of -4°F to 140°F (90% humidity, non-condensing).