modular bathroom systems for high-rise construction projects

The H³ Wellness Hub from Lendlease, a global property and investment group, is a modular bathroom system that has been designed for mobility, installation, and maintenance. It fits into a variety of built environments—specifically engineered to be lifted and hoisted vertically—and most importantly, will ultimately result in happier, more productive workers.

H³ Hubs solve the challenge of bathroom breaks on high-rise projects with their ability to fit into tight spaces just below the top floor that is under construction. The modular bathroom is suitable for a variety of built environments and will connect directly to sanitation, fresh water, and electrical utility services. It also includes HVAC, hot water, natural lighting, and porcelain fixtures just like at home or in an office.

“Lendlease has always believed that respecting our workers and trade partners is an important part of fulfilling our vision to create the best places,” said Mike Fratianni, Lendlease’s managing director of construction for the Americas. “Therefore, it should come as little surprise that we think giving laborers the safest and most easily accessible space to answer the call of nature should be an essential element of any worker wellness program.”

Engineered to be lifted and hoisted vertically, H3 can be carried with a forklift for deployment on even the most demanding projects. The built-in wheel system can lock in place and roll around for versatile positioning on each job site.

H³ can be cleaned with traditional cleaners and does not need the harsh chemicals used in typical portable restrooms. A wall mounted toilet allows for obstruction free cleaning of the floor. As an additional feature, UV options are available for combating germs and bacteria. The hub connects directly to outside sewer services or holding tanks; thus reducing odors and increasing cleanliness.

H³ hubs can be installed individually or connected together in a horizontal or vertical configuration on single or multiple floors. Sanitation connections are specific to each user—either through a standalone septic tank or directly connected to city services (applicable to local code).

The modular bathroom comes with various customization options. UV-light disinfects and sanitizes for added cleanliness, hygiene, and peace of mind. An AC unit and cove heater can be installed for temperature regulation and comfort. In addition, lighting comes standard with H3, but a translucent roof can be added for an additional path of lighting.

H³ hubs are available for public purchase directly from B&T Manufacturing for commercial projects as well as industrial sites and events.

