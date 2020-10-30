Mohawk Goes Pink To Support Breast Cancer Fight

This month, employees across the Mohawk organization throughout the U.S. took the opportunity to “Pink Out” in support of the company’s corporate sponsorship with Susan G. Komen® as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Employees based at the manufacturer’s corporate headquarters in Northwest Georgia observed “Mohawk Goes Pink Day” on Oct. 19 to commemorate 19 years as a corporate partner. To support employee health and wellness while keeping company safety measures in mind, the annual “Pink Out” event was re-envisioned at the individual level as employees found creative ways to recognize and remember loved ones affected by the disease. “I GO PINK FOR _____” signs adorned offices and cubicles throughout the month, providing a very visible way for Mohawk associates to honor those touched by breast cancer. Additionally, some employees donned a variety of new pink Mohawk Decorate for the Cure SmartCushion-branded masks.

Different manufacturing facilities throughout the country also took part in their own socially distant pink observances, including Mohawk’s Karastan mill in Eden, NC. Proud plant workers help make some of the woven carpet products that give portions of proceeds back to Komen through Mohawk cause marketing programs. Sales teams out in the field including Mohawk Group commercial account executives based in Chicago hosted an intimate, socially-distant outdoor customer event to call attention to the cause, highlight the company’s efforts and share how clients can join in the fight. Mohawk-branded retail spaces including its new showroom in Toronto created pink display vignettes to stir dialogue around the Komen partnership and the importance of early detection.

Since 2001, Mohawk has contributed more than $6.3 million to Susan G. Komen through corporate donations that ultimately serve millions of people in more than 30 countries through research, treatment assistance, helplines, and a variety of other lifesaving and life-impacting resources. Proceeds from the sales of products included in Mohawk’s residential Decorate for the Cure and commercial Specify for a Cure programs help the nonprofit organization carry out its mission, which among other things, provides 347 people with a free breast cancer screening and 24 people with treatment assistance – every single day.

