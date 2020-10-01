Nexkey helps businesses incorporate smart access tools

Nexkey, an end-to-end provider of mobile access control solutions, announced a major upgrade to its offerings, including a slew of cutting-edge software features and new smart-lock hardware to help modern businesses seamlessly incorporate smart access tools into their existing infrastructure.

With its secure, cloud-connected smartphone app, Nexkey already offers a seamless access control experience that allows enterprises to do away with physical keychains and fobs. Now, thanks to the app’s new Proximity feature, users will be able to unlock and enter Nexkey Core-enabled electric doors without having to take their phone out of their pocket. For additional convenience and efficiency, the company’s access app is also now available for Apple Watch, allowing users to lock and unlock doors by tapping their smartwatch.

Nexkey also unveiled a major upgrade of its administrative portal for business owners and building managers, which is evolving into a central operational system of record. New messaging features now empower administrators to send community-wide alerts and announcements to all users, helping organizations to seamlessly manage unexpected events such as power outages. The newly-designed dashboard also gives administrators powerful real-time insights into space utilization and personnel flow by sending instant notifications about users’ locations and movements. In addition to distributing or revoking digital keys at the touch of a button, administrators can now bulk-issue access credentials by uploading an Excel file.

In addition to its new software features, Nexkey announced Nexkey Solo, a new door-frame mounted smart lock that allows any door to be converted into a smart access system without requiring users to worry about the aesthetic or logistical challenges that come with swapping out existing doors and locks. Nexkey Solo is a replaceable solution powered by an 18-month battery, and can be installed in a matter of minutes, allowing users to experience the benefits of Nexkey’s access control ecosystem while still keeping their physical keys as backup.

“A year ago, Nexkey transformed the access control industry by launching the first platform to bring smart access capabilities to literally any door. With the game-changing Nexkey Solo, we’re going a step further by allowing people and businesses to upgrade doors with minimal cost and disruption,” said Eric Trabold, CEO of Nexkey. “Through our extremely versatile and affordable hardware, we’re giving our customers unprecedented access to a comprehensive suite of access control tools, including community-building features such as messaging, along with the intelligent insights they need to streamline business operations.”

Click here for more security-related news.