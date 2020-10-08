North Carolina Hospital Honored For Rethinking Energy Use

The Atrium Health Cleveland plant operations and maintenance team in Shelby, NC has been named the 2020 Energy Champion by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE). Atrium Health Cleveland won the award by demonstrating strong leadership in becoming a more energy-efficient facility and using saved resources to support patient care.

ASHE gives out the Energy Champion Award once a year to honor a single facility that has demonstrated outstanding leadership in energy efficiency. The Atrium Health Cleveland team and its leadership united around the goal of increasing energy efficiency while improving patient safety and comfort. As a result, the team experienced a 19% source energy use intensity (EUI) reduction at the hospital, in addition to an enhanced culture of energy efficiency.

In addition to honoring Atrium Health Cleveland, hundreds of hospitals have earned an Energy to Care Award for lowering their energy use. ASHE recognized these hospitals at its first-ever 2020 ASHE Virtual Conference, October 5-7, 2020.

Energy to Care is an energy reduction program for healthcare facility management professionals who want to add value to their organizations through energy savings. To help its members set and achieve sustainability goals, ASHE has created resources specifically tailored for healthcare facilities.

Through the Energy to Care program, ASHE affiliated chapters can participate in a challenge, competing to demonstrate the highest reductions in energy consumption. Eighteen ASHE affiliated chapters participated in the Energy to Care 2020 Chapter Challenge. This year’s Large Category winners are the California Society for Healthcare Engineering, Inc. and Ohio Society for Healthcare Facilities Management. The Small Category winner is the New England Healthcare Engineers’ Society, Inc.

View all the 2020 Energy to Care Award Winners here.

