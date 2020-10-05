New tool automatically calibrates roofing membranes

OMG Roofing Products, a provider of induction-based fastening technology for commercial roofing applications, has introduced a new RhinoBond tool with OptiWeld Technology, providing automatic calibration on TPO and PVC roofing membranes up to 80 mils. OMG’s exclusive OptiWeld Technology optimizes the energy required to generate sound and consistent bonds with installed OMG RhinoBond Plates.

“While the RhinoBond System is already easy to use, roofing contractors frequently ask about a simplified calibration process,” said Patrick O’Connor, RhinoBond product manager. “OptiWeld technology eliminates the calibration process by automatically monitoring the temperature of the RhinoBond Plate during the welding cycle to assure the best bond possible, and in so doing saves valuable time and labor for contractors daily during the set-up process.”

In addition to OptiWeld, the new tool features an LED touch screen interface that controls the tool’s functionality. From the home screen, contractors can set a preferred language (currently English or Spanish, with other languages to be added in the future), adjust the brightness of the display screen, set the sound level and desired tone, as well as review and adjust the OptiWeld settings if necessary.

“We wanted to ensure that contractors could also manually adjust the tool for specific circumstances,” said O’Connor, “so we also built that functionality into the tool with a look and feel that matches the current RhinoBond tools.”

The new OptiWeld Tools can also track the daily weld-cycles completed, so that contactors can monitor use. In addition, contractors can troubleshoot from the menu and access the online Owner’s Manual if necessary. Other updates for the tool include a new designed and ergonomically friendly handle grip that provides enhanced protection for the activation trigger, and more robust electronics for improved tool reliability.

The new RhinoBond with OptiWeld Technology weighs 21 pounds, and operates on 110V and 220V power sources for global use. Each tool comes with six magnetic cooling clamps, and a durable carrying case that protects the induction tool when not in use. Using a 12 gauge RhinoBond Power Cord (sold separately), the RhinoBond tool can be operated up to 100′ from the power source.

The RhinoBond System is designed for use with TPO and PVC roofing membranes. The System uses advanced induction welding technology to bond roofing membranes directly to specially-coated plates used to secure the insulation to the deck. The result is a roofing system with improved wind performance that requires fewer fasteners, plates, and seams, and zero penetrations of the new membrane.

