i-PRO Secure Campus helps protect students, staff, and visitors

Panasonic® i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America, provider of professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, announced the launch of i-PRO Secure Campus. The new program makes it easier for K-12 schools and school districts to discover, procure, and implement the security solutions they need to help protect students, staff, and visitors.

“We share with our customers the ultimate objective of providing learning environments where students and teachers feel confident that they are safe and secure,” said Bill Brennan, President, Panasonic i-PRO. “Our new i-PRO Secure Campus program addresses the long-standing challenges that K-12 schools face when looking to implement best-in-class security and safety solutions by streamlining and accelerating all of the processes required—from securing grants to consultation, system specification, installation, and after-the-sale support.”

Because every school’s needs and challenges are unique, i-PRO Secure Campus provides a range of easy entry points to help schools find the best individual solution. Each entry point incorporates the best in technology, incentives, tools, and ongoing support to deliver an end-to-end security solution that is customizable, scalable, and easy to use, all while providing one of the best total-cost-of-ownership proposals in the industry.

Researching and evaluating security technology can be a huge challenge for educators. A primary goal of the i-PRO Secure Campus initiative is to simplify this process. As a security one-stop-shop for schools and higher education, Panasonic i-PRO eliminates the need to search for the best provider for each individual product.

i-PRO Secure Campus allows users to capture, manage, and archive video from every surveillance camera across a facility or campus with Video Insight, a comprehensive enterprise video management system designed for physical, mobile, and virtual environments. This easy-to-use platform lets users manage their full security system from one user interface, improving overall site awareness. Video Insight supports more than 4000 cameras from over 150 different manufacturers.

Beyond technology, Panasonic i-PRO education security experts guide schools through every step of the procurement process. From an individualized assessment of the campus, to providing information on grants and funding initiatives, the i-PRO Secure Campus team acts as a partner through specification, purchase, and installation to ensure satisfaction. Schools can get the training and support needed to ensure success—and when it’s time for an upgrade, the assistance to get the most possible value out of existing investments.

