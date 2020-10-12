HP Inc. project designed by PDR receives LEED ID+C Gold v4 certification

The interiors of the HP Inc. campus, designed by Houston-based PDR, has been awarded LEED v4 Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED is the USGBC’s leading rating system for designing and constructing the world’s greenest, most energy-efficient, and high-performing buildings. This is the only LEED ID+C Gold v4 certified project in Houston, and the largest of the ID+C Gold v4 projects in Texas.

PDR, a global design, architecture, and consulting firm, designed the two-building campus workplace for HP Inc., encompassing 390,000 square feet. The LEED-certified Houston-area campus supports over 50 business units, including personal systems, design, and global accounting. The campus offers several amenities that encourage employees to promote community, collaboration, innovation, and wellness with a focus on sustainability, including creative work areas, fitness center, product showroom, juice bar, coffee shop, and a health-conscious cafeteria that sources local ingredients.

The campus’ internal systems were designed for employees’ comfort and well-being. There are customizable HVAC and lighting systems with features such as carbon dioxide monitors to trigger releases of fresh air. Access to daylight supports employee well-being so physical barriers were removed to increase connections and allow natural light to all workers. Technical labs—which were previously in enclosed, windowless spaces—are now located in the center of the floor surrounded by glass walls with artful translucent graphic treatments. Further, careful light fixture selections throughout the space are designed to have a positive impact on employees’ circadian rhythms, keeping employees alert at work and helping them rest easier at night.

“This certification reinforces the importance of creating a work environment that supports the employees who live, breathe, and fill the space with energy,” said PDR’s Principal, Director of Architecture and Sustainability, Stuart Harris. “We wanted to develop an advanced workplace solution for HP that would embody a spirit of connectedness with the environment and the building occupants.”

“It always takes extra effort to follow through to secure the LEED Certification. PDR has been a great partner,” said HP’s Global Director of Projects, Design & Construction, Doug Wolf.

With sustainability as a key factor, PDR incorporated features such as plumbing fixtures that provide a lower flow of water, motorized timed smart shades on windows to automatically adjust based on daylight sensors, and electric vehicle chargers in the garage. Almost all lighting within the building is LED, contributing to improved energy performance. These systems are powered by 100% green energy and have already achieved a nearly 40% reduction in water use from the baseline standard. These steps are part of HP Inc.’s organization-wide sustainability goals, along with using 100% renewable electricity, reducing freshwater consumption globally by 15%, and reducing the company’s global carbon emissions by 25%.

One of several distinctive features of the building is its use of biophilic design to reconnect employees with nature. Design elements are seen throughout the buildings with sustainable reclaimed timber and living moss walls and ceilings, inspired dragonfly wing screen walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of the outdoors.

As part of the interior design process, PDR’s workplace strategy and experience team coordinated with a core sample group of HP Inc.’s employees to understand how they work, and what spaces could enhance the workplace experience and improve creativity and productivity. PDR found that one size does not fit all; the more complex an employee’s work, the better it is to have multiple settings to think and execute work. Thus, the new campus features various work areas. Employees can spend time at open individual workstations, private focus rooms, a quiet room with multiple desks meant for focused work, or in collaboration pods.

“People can do their best work no matter where they are on campus,” said Laura Beth Mertz, lead amenities designer and a sustainability expert who led the certification effort for PDR. “Creating a sense of community is an important part of people working their best. You get innovation through interactions.”

This forward-thinking design will meet the needs of a changing workforce as employees look for a company culture that supports a healthy, happy environment and an increased focus on sustainability.