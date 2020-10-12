Red Wing's lightest work boot is flexible with extra toe protection

Red Wing Shoe Company designs, produces, and distributes work, safety, and lifestyle footwear and work apparel, and understands the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s workers are changing. As a result, the company has introduced EXOS Lite, its lightest work boot. Created from Red Wing’s industry insights and expectations for lightweight and comfortable safety footwear, the EXOS Lite line delivers on those needs without sacrificing safety performance and craftsmanship.

“Red Wing heard from safety professionals and skilled laborers all over the U.S. about their wish for a work boot that performed in demanding environments without weighing them down throughout the day. We listened and applied those insights to the new EXOS Lite line,” said Kristin Hamilton, senior product merchandising manager at Red Wing Shoe Company. “In order to create our lightest work boot ever, we used new safety materials and innovative manufacturing techniques while still meeting and exceeding safety standards.”

Designed for indoor and outdoor medium-duty jobs in warehousing, distribution, construction, light manufacturing, and service environments, key features of the ASTM- and CSA-compliant EXOS Lite models include:

Support : The Switchback Support System is a minimalistic design concept created by Red Wing and built with integrated TPU cord construction to provide ankle and heel support. The SwitchBack Support System requires less material and avoids unnecessary layers of leather found in a traditional work boot. This innovative system greatly reduces the boot’s weight without sacrificing support, comfort, or durability.

: The Switchback Support System is a minimalistic design concept created by Red Wing and built with integrated TPU cord construction to provide ankle and heel support. The SwitchBack Support System requires less material and avoids unnecessary layers of leather found in a traditional work boot. This innovative system greatly reduces the boot’s weight without sacrificing support, comfort, or durability. Outsole: The new exclusive EXOS X-Treme Lite sole design features premium performance with Vibram ® Litebase technology, which reduces extra weight while still offering best-in-class slip, oil, and abrasion resistance with durability and performance.

The new exclusive EXOS X-Treme Lite sole design features premium performance with Vibram Litebase technology, which reduces extra weight while still offering best-in-class slip, oil, and abrasion resistance with durability and performance. Comfort: A lightweight high-rebound cushion in the footbed is purpose-built to provide underfoot comfort all day long on and off the job site.

A lightweight high-rebound cushion in the footbed is purpose-built to provide underfoot comfort all day long on and off the job site. Flexible: Features a Flex Calf Insert at the collar, which helps to widen the opening for easier access and allows for more flexibility in movement throughout the day.

Features a Flex Calf Insert at the collar, which helps to widen the opening for easier access and allows for more flexibility in movement throughout the day. Safety: The low-profile safety toe is made from a tough, lightweight aluminum material that protects without looking like a bulky safety-toe boot.

The low-profile safety toe is made from a tough, lightweight aluminum material that protects without looking like a bulky safety-toe boot. Style: Available in a modern, low-profile that works for on and off the job site, the boot is offered in 6″ and 8″ waterproof styles with mocha, onyx, or caramel Red Wing leather, with the choice of optional features like the BOA® Lacing System and a puncture-resistant insole.

The new EXOS Lite styles are available at Red Wing stores and mobile shoe trucks nationwide. To find your nearest retailer, visit www.redwingshoes.com.

Safety professionals interested in the EXOS Lite line or any of Red Wing’s safety workwear for their employees can manage the purchase process by participating in Red Wing for Business, a platform that combines digital and retail experiences. This simplified purchasing process gives workers access to digital vouchers that they can use to purchase more than 250 industry-specific designs at any Red Wing retail store, on-site mobile shoe store, or authorized Red Wing retailer. Red Wing for Business reduces administration time, mitigates risks by assuring the right shoe is selected for the job, and eliminates waste and inaccuracies.

