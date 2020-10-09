Redefining Security, Convenience, And Safety For Your Institution Webinar

For seamless, simplified workplace access, we must flip our focus from the physical perimeter of the workplace to controlling the access of the identity.

Physical security is changing rapidly, and in today’s environment there is a lot to consider. Join HID Global as we discuss real-time trends, best practices, and solutions for corporate, campus, and institutional facilities.

View this free video webinar and discover how HID is enabling choice as institutions are redefining what security, convenience, and safety mean to them.

We will touch on key topics, including:

What a safe return to facilities means today

How to create a strategy for modernization that is future-proof against threats

How contactless solutions enable compliance with guidelines as they emerge

A video of the presentation, "Redefining Security, Convenience, And Safety For Your Institution"

