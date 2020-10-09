Redefining Security, Convenience, And Safety For Your Institution Webinar

View this free video webinar and discover how HID is enabling choice as institutions are redefining what security, convenience, and safety mean to them.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/10/redefining-security-convenience-and-safety-for-your-institution-webinar/
View this free video webinar and discover how HID is enabling choice as institutions are redefining what security, convenience, and safety mean to them.
10/9/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Video Webinar: Redefining Security, Convenience, And Safety For Your Institution

View this free video webinar and discover how HID is enabling choice as institutions are redefining what security, convenience, and safety mean to them.

Redefining Security, Convenience, And Safety For Your Institution Webinar

securityFor seamless, simplified workplace access, we must flip our focus from the physical perimeter of the workplace to controlling the access of the identity.

Physical security is changing rapidly, and in today’s environment there is a lot to consider. Join HID Global as we discuss real-time trends, best practices, and solutions for corporate, campus, and institutional facilities.

View this free video webinar and discover how HID is enabling choice as institutions are redefining what security, convenience, and safety mean to them.

We will touch on key topics, including:

  • What a safe return to facilities means today
  • How to create a strategy for modernization that is future-proof against threats
  • How contactless solutions enable compliance with guidelines as they emerge

A video of the presentation, “Redefining Security, Convenience, And Safety For Your Institution” — sponsored by HID and brought to you by Facility Executive — is now available.

Workplace AccessTo view it, fill out the form below.

Redefining Security, Convenience, And Safety For Your Institution

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
471FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES

Bringing The Indoors Out For Workplace Design

keep workplaces healthy

Envoy Protect Helps Keep Workplaces Healthy

Oklahoma State University

OSU Receives Facilities Management Industry Award