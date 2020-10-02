Zinc gutter system supports drainage on new constructions & renovations

RHEINZINK offers an architectural grade zinc gutter system in half-round or box shapes, and a choice of more 300 parts and accessories. These systems are adaptable to virtually any roof configuration and are compatible with most roofing materials, including asphalt shingle, slate, and zinc roofing applications. RHEINZINK Gutter Systems support effective roof drainage on new construction and renovation applications for both residential and commercial building projects.

Zinc gutters deliver time-tested performance and a timeless appearance that complements both traditional and contemporary designs. RHEINZINK Gutter Systems are offered in prePATINA® blue-gray and graphite-gray as standard, and CLASSIC® bright-rolled on special request. Patination, the formation of a natural protective layer, ensures these gutter systems will remain functional for decades—with little-to-no need for maintenance.

“Gaining an attractive patina as it ages, zinc’s character constantly evolves in its depth, complexity, and rich appearance. Its natural beauty, flexibility, longevity, and sustainability make it a highly desirable product for gutter systems, as well as for roofing and façade cladding,” said Lisa Colaianni, RHEINZINK’s marketing manager.

Zinc’s natural metallic properties contribute to RHEINZINK products’ self-healing, low-maintenance, corrosion-resistant performance and a potential lifespan of 30 years or more. At the end of its useful life on the building’s exterior, it remains 100% recyclable. RHEINZINK prePATINA gutters and downspouts are Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Bronze. Products with these material health certificates support building teams pursuing sustainable and wellness project goals, such as the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED® v4 rating systems.

“Thoughtfully managing rain water, storm water, and runoff is an essential strategy in maintaining and extending the life cycle of a building’s roof and façade,” she continued. “Half-round gutters move water more efficiently than other shapes, reducing the likelihood of water ponding and debris accumulation.”

Contributing to durable, effective water management and accurate, easy installation, the pre-fabricated, half-round gutter system evacuates and moves water more efficiently than other shapes since the ponding of water and debris is less likely. It is available in 5″, 6″, or 7.5″ diameters, 9.84′ and 19.68′ lengths, and heavy-gauge 0.7 and 0.8 mm thicknesses.

RHEINZINK’s portfolio of patented, precision-welded, water diversion and collection parts and accessories also includes: leaf guards and collectors, expansion joints, end caps, brackets, elbows, hangars, adapters, wedges, downspouts, and more.