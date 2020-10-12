Using Mass Notification To Maintain Facility Safety During A Pandemic

Join Us For A Free Webinar:

Using Mass Notification to Maintain Facility Safety During a Pandemic

Wednesday, October 21, 2019

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

The ongoing pandemic has presented a number of challenges for organizations as they look to keep operations running smoothly, while providing safe facilities for their people. This requires strong communication, but without the right tools in place many organizations struggle to share information with everyone that needs to be in the know. That’s why many facilities implement mass notification systems to share updates that reach everyone via multiple communication channels.

With rapidly changing guidelines, procedures, and expectations, being able to alert everyone quickly can help organizations maintain safe facilities with minimal disruptions.

Register for this free webinar and you’ll learn:

How to use technology already installed in your facilities for mass notification

The benefits of combining on-premises notification with mobile alerts

How mass notification can address a number of emergency situations, from pandemics to active shooters to severe weather and more.

