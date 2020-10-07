Defibrillator for children and adults with Real CPR help and Wi-Fi

ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced that the ZOLL AED 3® defibrillator received premarket approval (PMA) by the FDA for use by lay rescuers.

“ZOLL is committed to supporting the public with all emergency preparedness needs during this COVID-19 pandemic and every day,” said Elijah A. White, President of ZOLL Resuscitation. “This next generation AED enhances ZOLL’s portfolio of top-of-the-line defibrillators by continuing to deliver real-time CPR feedback and providing even better support for our public access and professional customers.”

“At ZOLL, our mission is to provide intuitive and intelligent AEDs in every public space around the world and to enable bystanders to act quickly, appropriately, and with confidence in sudden cardiac arrest emergencies,” Mr. White added.

Designed for Unexpected Heroes™

ZOLL AED 3 continues ZOLL’s tradition of providing best-in-class AEDs to help improve outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by removing the guesswork for bystanders and giving them the confidence to respond.

The enhanced Real CPR Help® on the ZOLL AED 3 defibrillator provides unexpected heroes the confidence and knowledge needed to provide high-quality CPR when it matters most.

ZOLL AED 3 uses proven Real CPR Help technology with integrated, real-time feedback to help deliver Guideline-compliant CPR. Enhanced Real CPR Help offers a full-color display with vivid rescue images, a CPR cycle timer, and a large, color bar gauge that shows CPR compression depth. A calm voice tells rescuers to pause when it completes a heart analysis and alerts them if a shock is needed or if CPR should be resumed.

“The latest guidelines from resuscitation councils worldwide are clear: Successful defibrillation must be supported by high-quality CPR,” Mr. White said. “Every design choice in the ZOLL AED 3 had user confidence and high-quality CPR in mind.”

Integrated Pediatric Rescue

The ZOLL AED 3 defibrillator can treat adult and pediatric patients with a single CPR Uni-padz® electrode. To treat a child, rescuers use the same set of pads and simply activate child mode. ZOLL’s introduction of the five-year universal CPR electrode not only provides enhanced ease of use, but it further improves the total cost of ownership by eliminating the need to purchase separate electrode pads for adults and children.

“This device sets a new industry standard, especially where high-quality CPR and the treatment of young people are concerned,” Mr. White explained.

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Cloud connectivity enables automatic reporting of device status, giving rescuers the confidence of knowing the AED is ready in an emergency. Wi-Fi also provides the ability to quickly access and transmit cardiac arrest event data to medical professionals.

