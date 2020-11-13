PLC Interlock Controller accommodates up to nine doors

Dortronics Systems Inc. a provider of off-the-shelf and customized door control solutions, introduced the latest addition to its portfolio of intelligent, fully integrated, and user configurable PLC interlock devices. The new 48900 PLC Interlock Controller is a cost-effective solution for implementing door interlock and mantrap systems with up to nine doors. The fully integrated single-board solution provides installers with complete programming control of all operating and configuration options without the need and expense of complex software.

“Our new 48900 Series PLC Interlock Controller was designed to answer user demand for a door interlock solution that is easy to install and cost-effective for applications with up to nine doors,” said Bryan Sanderford, National Sales Manager, Dortronics Systems, Inc. “Whether used in retail environments for high value merchandise like jewelry or in cannabis dispensaries, or in clean room environments in biotech labs or pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, the 48900 provides the versatility to meet users’ specific needs now and for future flexibility due to changing field conditions.”

The 48900 Series PLC Interlock Controller integrates with virtually any access control system utilizing dry contacts. Each door has a form-C SPDT dry contact output to mirror door status back to an access control panel or remote console. The unit also provides outputs for traffic lights, door violation alarm, and provides three individual timing sequences for: Propped Door Time, Emergency Override Unlock, and Request-to-Exit Unlock Time.

For added installation versatility, the 48900 Series PLC Interlock Controller can be paired with a 4-, 6-, or 10-Amp UL 294 power supply that includes a Fire Alarm connection for emergency egress, and can provide power to operate maglocks, electric strikes, and traffic lights. The controller is also available without the power supply and enclosure for connection to an existing 12-24VDC power source.

Like all Dortronics door control products, the 48900 Series PLC Interlock Controller is manufactured in the U.S.

