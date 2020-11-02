controls software package for CITY MULTI VRF and third party equipment

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a supplier of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, introduced Building Connect+, a new cloud-based, controls software package.

Building Connect+ is a simple and secure controls platform for managing CITY MULTI® VRF systems, third-party BACnet® devices, and hardwired equipment from one convenient interface. Suitable for light commercial and multi-family applications, the software reduces initial installation and pairing costs, while reducing commissioning time through the use of a web-based portal. This is because the software requires less programming, special software, or licenses than other platforms to control multiple units and devices.



Building Connect+ uses an on-site panel (BCP-50) to connect the central controller and third-party equipment to the internet. The panel can auto-discover and seamlessly connect up to 50 CITY MULTI VRF indoor units, five BACnet® IP or BACnet MSTP devices, and eight hardwired devices using digital input/output, with configuration done through a web portal.

Additionally, Building Connect+ allows account managers to add and manage independent users, giving specific levels of access to approved users through internet-connected devices. The new controls software boasts several other features to increase ease of use including:

Maintenance tool data available in the same browser, eliminating the need for additional hardware

Single location for managing trends, alarms, and schedules for all connected equipment, including Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS)

Ability to connect to either a local area network or insert a SIM card for cellular data connection

Two-factor user authentication for secure cloud access

“We’re always developing new ways to simplify and improve HVAC operation for our customers,” notes Charles Miltiades, director of controls, products, and solutions for Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “With Building Connect+, we’ve made system management much easier for contractors and building managers. This software allows approved tenants of multi-family and office buildings the convenience of system control through their mobile devices.”

The METUS Customer Care Center is available to provide technical support or troubleshooting for Building Connect+.

Click here for more facility management news related to HVAC.