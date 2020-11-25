Traffice light helps ensure proper ventilation in enclosed spaces

The government and companies are constantly looking for new ways to halt the global pandemic and to meet consistently changing conditions. To help with this, the CO2 Traffic Light from WERMA Signaltechnik measures the current carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration in the ambient air and makes it visible. The three traffic light colors clearly show whether ventilation is necessary or not. This avoids high concentrations of CO2 and aerosols in the ambient air of any offices and conference rooms, restaurants, shops, theaters, doctor’s practices, universities, gyms and all other public buildings, and reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Green light indicates: Everything’s OK!

An increased CO2 concentration in the room can correlate with an increased bacterial concentration as well as increased infection and absence rates. In order to sustainably protect all persons staying indoors for a longer period of time from COVID-19 infection and other infectious diseases, it is necessary to ventilate regularly. Therefore, the Federal Environment Agency officially recommends ventilation from 1,000 ppm (ppm = parts per million, i.e., volume parts per million volume parts).

The CO2traffic light continuously measures the current carbon dioxide concentration in the ambient air and shows precisely whether or when it is time for the next ventilation. This is illustrated in a clear way with the help of the three common traffic light colors so that everyone easily understands:

If the CO2 concentration is below 1,000 ppm, the traffic light is green, indicating that the air quality is OK.

If the CO2 concentration exceeds 1,000 ppm, the traffic light turns yellow and indicates that ventilation is recommended.

The red signal indicates that significant ventilation is necessary as the CO2 concentration is above 2,000 ppm.

If the limit value of 3,000 ppm is exceeded, a red flashing light indicates the acute urgency of ventilation.

WERMA’s solution for CO2 measurement in indoor air consists of a three-stage signal tower, which is immediately ready to use and easy to install thanks to Plug & Play: users plug in the supplied power supply, wait until the self-calibration is completed, and the traffic light is ready for use. The current CO2 concentration in the ambient air is measured immediately and displayed using the three traffic light colors.

The traffic light does not require explanation. The signals are clearly visible from all sides thanks to the 360° illumination, and the LEDs guarantee that they are visible even in direct sunlight and bright surroundings.

Ideally, the CO2 traffic light should be placed in the middle of the room (i.e., not too close to the window and not higher than 2 meters from the floor). Since carbon dioxide is distributed fairly evenly throughout the room, one traffic light is sufficient for most rooms. Two traffic lights are recommended in larger conference rooms or sports halls.

The CO2 Traffic Lights helps improve air quality in enclosed spaces in the long-term, as high concentrations of carbon dioxide and aerosols in enclosed spaces are prevented through regular and effective ventilation. This not makes the room more hygienic, but also more productivity-friendly.

“We are delighted that the CO2 Traffic Light is not a short-term investment for public buildings, offices, and universities,” says Manuel Schutzbach from WERMA Technical Sales. “Because a low CO2 content in the room not only protects against infection, but also improves the concentration and performance of all those present.”

