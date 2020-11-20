Fabric line for curtains helps designers create stress-free environments

Construction Specialties (CS), a manufacturer of commercial building products, has designed its first exclusive fabric line—CSelect™ fabrics. Inspired by a healthcare industry and a design community looking for calming, stress-free environments, the fabric line, exclusive to CS, features material heft and stitching detail that bring a high-end, home-inspired design aesthetic to a commercial space.

Suitable for healthcare, hospitality, and education building segments, and with applications for patient rooms, emergency rooms, and senior living, CSelect fabrics feature a wide selection of nature-inspired colors and patterns, from tones of tranquil blues and coppers to soft reds and pops of serene greens and yellows. Four pattern options and six colorways offer a total of 24 combinations.

The CSelect fabric line is part of a larger system of interior products intended to seamlessly work together. For example, CSelect fabrics are designed to coordinate with the Acrovyn by Design® Tapestry™ Collection—a line of protective wall coverings, also inspired by nature’s own textures and colors.

From the hallway leading to the exam room, to the head wall, to the privacy curtains, Construction Specialties continues to build out their coordinated interior products to create the tools designers are looking for to create uninterrupted connectivity.

“In designing our own fabric collection, we are accomplishing a number of things, including expanding our offerings and connecting new offerings with existing interior products,” said Kevin Fitzpatrick, Director, Industrial Design, Construction Specialties. “We recently brought on a product designer to work on new lines like CSelect, and with our commitment to a refresh frequency mindset, we will periodically look to our color offerings, woodgrains, and other decorative elements in order to keep in line with market design trends.”

The 100% polyester CSelect fabrics can be used with the HUSH Curtain®, On the Right Track®, Snap Lock, standard track systems, and shower curtains with liners. All of the curtain fabrics come with the option to treat the fabric with a blend of Nanotex® + bioAM® for added protection against microorganisms.

CSelect curtain top options include Zip Top mesh, traditional mesh, On The Right Track® with mesh, bead chain or PVC drop, and no mesh.

Coordinating Disposable Curtains Coming Soon

Whereas the CSelect fabric is intended for more permanent installations, its coordinating disposable paper curtains can be used for easy and fast changeovers in patient areas undergoing cleaning. The disposable versions will offer complimentary colors—second cousins, if you will—to the CSelect fabrics, providing designers with color options far beyond the standard surgical blue and beige. The CSelect disposables will be available early 2021.

