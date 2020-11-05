Non-toxic family of products eliminates infectious germs and viruses

SecureWatch24 now offers a new line of cleaning and personal sanitization products designed specifically to fight the spread of infection. Available for online purchase, the microSURE family of products includes a disinfectant, wound care antiseptic, and hand sanitizer powerful enough to eliminate infectious germs and viruses. Non-toxic, odorless, alcohol free, and pet-safe, microSURE creates a crystalline structure that adheres to skin and surfaces that lasts up to eight hours and is FDA certified.

“The threat of contagions and infectious viruses puts everyone at high risk—first responders, educators, or office personnel included—which is a major concern as society at large looks to get back to school and work,” says John Colgan, Chief Operating Officer at SecureWatch24. “We’re proud to bring an innovative, safe, and highly effective solution to market that will help alleviate risk and liabilities and help instill some peace of mind.”

The 8HD 8-Hour Defense Hand Sanitizer kills germs on contact and leaves an invisible, “breathable” barrier that continues to defend against microbes for eight hours or more. A single application of the alcohol-free sanitizer can help protect users against infection throughout the workday without the use of gloves. The product comes in a 2 oz spritzer top, 2 oz spritzer top case, 2 oz flip top, 2 oz flip top case, 1 gallon pump, 1 gallon pump case, 5 gallon bucket, 55 gallon pump, and 275 gallon pump.

microSURE All Purpose Cleaner and Disinfectant can be used to treat surfaces, clothing, PPE, and linens, and comes in 1 gallon pump, 1 gallon pump case, 5 gallon bucket, 55 gallon pump, and 275 gallon pump. When a surface is coated with the product, millions of “invisible”, nanoscopic crystalline structures begin forming and bonding (with the surface), effectively forming a new surface. This results in a “mechanical kill” that will kill the cells of the biothreat trying to attach to the object. microSURE All Purpose Cleaner and Disinfectant is virucidal, bactericidal, fungicidal, and eliminates mold and algae.

microSURE Wound Care Antiseptic is designed specifically for use by paramedics and first responders treating patients in the field, and is available in a 2 oz spritzer top. The foaming antiseptic creates a hostile surface for bacteria, preventing them from growing and multiplying, thereby reducing the spread and rate of infection through open wounds.

