GBAC STAR accreditation for outbreak prevention, response, and recovery

More than 100 new facilities have achieved the gold standard for prepared facilities: GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans; Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, MO; the American Airlines Center in Dallas; Hyatt properties around the world; and more are now recognized for their achievement of the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities.

“Cleaning and disinfecting require the right approach to adequately remove soils and prevent the spread of harmful pathogens,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “The GBAC STAR accreditation program teaches organizations how best to manage cleaning and disinfection in their facilities and offers guidance on important infection prevention strategies like wearing masks, conducting temperature checks, sanitizing hands, and more.”

Expedited in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GBAC STAR accreditation program helps facilities prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats, and biohazard situations. Just six months later, more than 3,500 facilities have committed to the program, which has accredited more than 500 facilities around the world to date, with new organizations registering daily. Earlier this week, ISSA and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announced a partnership in which IWBI acknowledges GBAC STAR to fulfill the cleaning and sanitization credits within the holistic WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The GBAC STAR Facility Directory keeps track of all completed or in-progress accreditations to help consumers find facilities that are committed to a higher standard of cleanliness.

The following new facilities have achieved GBAC STAR accreditation this month:

Airports

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority in Orlando, FL

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans

Myrtle Beach International Airport in Myrtle Beach, FL

Seattle Tacoma International Airport in Seattle

Arenas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and the NHL’s Dallas Stars

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, and more

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL

Business District/Park

Business Park Panama in Panama Costa del Este, Panama

Fort Worth Historic Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas

Quorum at University City Science Center in Philadelphia

Convention Centers

ASM Global – Reno Sparks Convention Center in Reno, NV

Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX

Floreano Convention Center in Rochester, NY

Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, MO

Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA

The Classic Center in Athens, GA

Hotels

Alila Bangsar Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Alila Diwa Goa in Salcette Majord, India

Alila Ubud in Gianyar, Indonesia

Andaz Bali in Denpasar, Indonesia

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas

Grand Hyatt Dalian in Dalian Liaoning, China

Grand Hyatt DFW in Dallas

Grand Hyatt Istanbul in Istanbul, Turkey

Grand Hyatt Jakarta in Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia

Grand Hyatt Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia

Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences in Mumbai, India

Grand Hyatt Muscat Muscat, Oman

Grand Hyatt Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Grand Hyatt Shenyang in Shenyang, China

Grand Hyatt Singapore in Singapore

Grand Hyatt Vail in Vail, Colo.

Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London

Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa in Candolim, India

Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia in Philadelphia

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile in Chicago

Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima in Lima, Peru

Hyatt Centric South Beach in Miami Beach, FL.

Hyatt Changchun in Changchun, China

Hyatt House Boston/Waltham in Waltham, Mass.

Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Hyatt House Naples 5th Ave in Naples, Fla.

Hyatt House New Orleans in New Orleans

Hyatt House Pebble Walk Chengdu in Chengdu, China

Hyatt House San Diego/Sorrento Mesa in San Diego

Hyatt House San Jose/Cupertino in Cupertino, CA

Hyatt House The Wharf Washington D.C. in Washington, D.C.

Hyatt House Virginia Beach Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, VA.

Hyatt Place Anchorage-Midtown in Anchorage, AL

Hyatt Place Arlington/Courthouse Plaza in Arlington, VA

Hyatt Place at Silverton Village in Las Vegas

Hyatt Place Atlanta Cobb Galleria in Smyrna, GA

Hyatt Place Baton Rouge/I-10 in Baton Rouge, LA

Hyatt Place Bloomington in Bloomington, Ind.

Hyatt Place Bogota Convention Center in Bogota, Colombia

Hyatt Place Denver Downtown in Denver, CO

Hyatt Place Denver/Westminster in Westminster, CO

Hyatt Place Dubai Hotel & Hotel Apartments Wasl District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hyatt Place Dubai Hotel -Al Rigga in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hyatt Place Dubai Hotel and Hotel Hotel Apartment Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hyatt Place Fresno in Fresno, CA

Hyatt Place Hampi in Bellary, India

Hyatt Place Hotel Baniyas Square Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hyatt Place Moab in Moab, Utah

Hyatt Place Nashville Downtown in Nashville, TN

Hyatt Place Pebble Walk Chengdu in Chengdu, China

Hyatt Place St. Louis Chesterfield in Chesterfield, MO

Hyatt Place St. Petersburg Downtown in St Petersburg, FL

Hyatt Place Taghazout Bay in Agadir, Morocco

Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach in Honolulu

Hyatt Place Yerevan in Yerevan, Armenia

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad in Ahmedabad, India

Hyatt Regency Amsterdam in Amsterdam

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort in Aqaba, Jordan

Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta

Hyatt Regency Austin in Austin, TX

Hyatt Regency Baku in Baku, Azerbaijan

Hyatt Regency Bali in Denpasar, Indonesia

Hyatt Regency Beijing Shiyuan in Beijing

Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing in Beijing

Hyatt Regency Boston in Boston

Hyatt Regency Cambridge in Cambridge, MA

Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, VA

Hyatt Regency Dallas in Dallas

Hyatt Regency Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hyatt Regency Ekaterinburg in Ekaterinburg, Russia

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, FL

Hyatt Regency Greenwich in Old Greenwich, CT

Hyatt Regency Hong Kong in Hong Kong

Hyatt Regency Kolkata in Kolkata, India

Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort in Kuantan, Malaysia

Hyatt Regency La Jolla in San Diego

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev.

Hyatt Regency Lanzhou in Lanzhou Gansu, China

Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina in San Diego

Hyatt Regency Morristown at Headquarters Plaza in Morristown, NJ

Hyatt Regency New Orleans & Hyatt House in New Orleans

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA

Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago in Rosemont, Ill.

Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL

Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha in Doha, Qatar

Hyatt Regency Perth in Perth, Australia

Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, VA.

Hyatt Regency Santa Clara in Santa Clara, CA

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, AZ

Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang in Zhenjiang Jiangsu, China

Hyatt Residences Doha West Bay in Doha, Qatar

Hyatt Xuzhou in Xuzhou, China

Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster, PA

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego in San Diego

Marriott Marquis Chicago Hotel in Chicago

Park Hyatt Doha Hotel in Doha, Qatar

Park Hyatt Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Park Hyatt Guangzhou in Guangzhou, China

Park Hyatt Jeddah – Marina, Club and Spa in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Signiel Seoul in Seoul, South Korea

Tempe Mission Palms Hotel in Tempe, AZ

The Breakers Palm Beach in Palm Beach, FL

The Driskill in Austin, TX

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ

Wild Palms Hotel in Sunnyvale, CA

Museum

NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC

Offices

Dreamscape in Culver City, CA

Hawaiian Building Maintenance in Honolulu

KPMG Lakehouse in Orlando, FL

PRA Group in Norfolk, VA

Theme Park

Beto Carrero World in Penha, Brazil

Transportation

Anaheim Transportation Network in Anaheim, CA

“GBAC STAR is designed to accommodate facilities of all different sizes and types so that people can feel confident about cleanliness measures wherever they go,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “We would like to congratulate this latest round of accredited facilities on their achievement and their ongoing commitment to health and safety.”

Interested in seeking GBAC STAR facility accreditation for your space? Visit gbac.org/star to learn more and apply.

