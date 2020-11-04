GBCI Announces 2020 LEED Fellows
Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which recognizes excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally, has announced the 2020 class of LEED Fellows. Twenty-five individuals from around the world are being recognized for their mastery of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building rating system, and exceptional work in advancing green building practices.
“The green building industry plays a critical role as we look toward rebuilding our economy and our communities in the months and years ahead,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of GBCI and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). “Our LEED Fellows are on the frontlines of that work helping to ensure our buildings and spaces are healthy, resilient and sustainable places for us all to enjoy. LEED Fellows have made substantial contributions to the green building community and their commitment to LEED will continue to help us shape a better living standard for all.”
This year’s class of 25 LEED Fellows represent Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Egypt, Greece, India, Lebanon, Mexico, and the U.S. and include:
- Alessandro Bisagni, BEE Incorporations
- Kevin Bright, City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency
- Krissy Buck Flickinger, LRK
- Subramaniam Chandrasekaran, SSS Consultants & 3S Green
- Charlie Cichetti, SIG and GBES.com
- Karim Farah, REEDS Consult
- Miranda Gardiner, HKS, Inc.
- Charalampos Giannikopoulos, DCarbon
- Sara Greenwood, Greenwood Consulting Group
- Luiza Junqueira, StraubJunqueira
- Ibrahim Kronfol, Dar Al Handasah
- Esteban Martinez, Green Loop
- Summer Minchew, EcoImpact Consulting
- Sara Neff, Kilroy Realty Corporation
- Martha Norbeck, C-Wise Design and Consulting
- Michael Pavelsky, The Sheward Partnership, LLC
- Grant Peters, Fluent Group Consulting Engineers Inc.
- Diego Felipe Prada, Green Factory
- Lona Rerick, ZGF Architects
- Drew Shula, Verdical Group
- Alicia Silva, Revitaliza Consultores
- Matthew St. Clair, University of California, Office of the President
- R. Jeffrey Straub, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects
- Rives Taylor, Gensler
- Kristy Walson, TLC Engineering Solutions
LEED Fellows are nominated by their peers and must have made at least 10 years’ worth of exceptional impact on LEED and hold an active LEED AP with specialty credential, among other requirements. The evaluation process includes extensive portfolio review and is carried out by the LEED Fellow Evaluation Committee and supported by GBCI. The LEED Fellow program was established in 2011 to recognize outstanding LEED APs who have demonstrated exceptional impacts with LEED in key mastery elements related to technical knowledge and skill; a history of exemplary leadership in LEED; significant contributions in teaching, mentoring, or research with proven outcomes; and a history of highly impactful commitment, service, and advocacy for LEED.
The 2020 LEED Fellows will be recognized at this year’s Greenbuild Virtual conference during the USGBC 2020 Leadership Awards on Thursday, November 12.
