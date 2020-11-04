GBCI Announces 2020 LEED Fellows

Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which recognizes excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally, has announced the 2020 class of LEED Fellows. Twenty-five individuals from around the world are being recognized for their mastery of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building rating system, and exceptional work in advancing green building practices.

“The green building industry plays a critical role as we look toward rebuilding our economy and our communities in the months and years ahead,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of GBCI and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). “Our LEED Fellows are on the frontlines of that work helping to ensure our buildings and spaces are healthy, resilient and sustainable places for us all to enjoy. LEED Fellows have made substantial contributions to the green building community and their commitment to LEED will continue to help us shape a better living standard for all.”

This year’s class of 25 LEED Fellows represent Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Egypt, Greece, India, Lebanon, Mexico, and the U.S. and include:

Alessandro Bisagni, BEE Incorporations

Kevin Bright, City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency

Krissy Buck Flickinger, LRK

Subramaniam Chandrasekaran, SSS Consultants & 3S Green

Charlie Cichetti, SIG and GBES.com

Karim Farah, REEDS Consult

Miranda Gardiner, HKS, Inc.

Charalampos Giannikopoulos, DCarbon

Sara Greenwood, Greenwood Consulting Group

Luiza Junqueira, StraubJunqueira

Ibrahim Kronfol, Dar Al Handasah

Esteban Martinez, Green Loop

Summer Minchew, EcoImpact Consulting

Sara Neff, Kilroy Realty Corporation

Martha Norbeck, C-Wise Design and Consulting

Michael Pavelsky, The Sheward Partnership, LLC

Grant Peters, Fluent Group Consulting Engineers Inc.

Diego Felipe Prada, Green Factory

Lona Rerick, ZGF Architects

Drew Shula, Verdical Group

Alicia Silva, Revitaliza Consultores

Matthew St. Clair, University of California, Office of the President

R. Jeffrey Straub, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects

Rives Taylor, Gensler

Kristy Walson, TLC Engineering Solutions

LEED Fellows are nominated by their peers and must have made at least 10 years’ worth of exceptional impact on LEED and hold an active LEED AP with specialty credential, among other requirements. The evaluation process includes extensive portfolio review and is carried out by the LEED Fellow Evaluation Committee and supported by GBCI. The LEED Fellow program was established in 2011 to recognize outstanding LEED APs who have demonstrated exceptional impacts with LEED in key mastery elements related to technical knowledge and skill; a history of exemplary leadership in LEED; significant contributions in teaching, mentoring, or research with proven outcomes; and a history of highly impactful commitment, service, and advocacy for LEED.

The 2020 LEED Fellows will be recognized at this year’s Greenbuild Virtual conference during the USGBC 2020 Leadership Awards on Thursday, November 12.

