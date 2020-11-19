White paper shows how natural cleaner can combat COVID-19

Ageless Global, LLC, (The “Company” or “Ageless”), a developer and supplier of wellness products that help equip the nation with the defense needed to combat COVID-19, unveiled its white paper study that outlines the effectiveness of the Company’s EZ Safer Surface™ cleaner (“EZ”) in comparison to other common cleaning agents against the pathogen that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2).

EZ is an all-natural, EPA-registered, clinically-tested supercharged oxygenated water able to eliminate resistant pathogens, and is more powerful than ozonated water. EZ is 100% U.S. made with all-natural, organic, allergen-free, and non-toxic ingredients the FDA approved for food contact surfaces, making it a suitable cleaning solution for various food surface areas without the fear of toxicity. EZ Safer Surface has no alkalis or soaps and is not a surfactant or detergent product. It also removes harmful disinfectant residue left behind by other traditional cleaners. Versatile, safe, and compatible with ionic sprayers and diffusers, users are instructed to mist desired surface areas and let air dry. The Company’s contributing physician, Dr. Steve Warren MD MSCM PhD, encourages users to spray their masks daily for additional defense against the virus.

This paper provides a detailed guide of results and findings by Ageless from the testing they engaged with Clinical Studies USA to conduct against SARS-CoV-2 on cleaning non-porous and porous surfaces. One objective by Ageless was to test the assumption that all disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) work effectively against the virus. The EPA released List N in early March 2020, Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2, that began with 85 products and since then has expanded to over 500 (1).

According to this independent study, less than one percent of said products have demonstrated efficacy based on test data directly on the pathogen, and 48% of the list requires more than five minutes of contact time and need post-rinse because of their toxicity levels—not ideal or practical for routine sanitization. The EPA requires a minimum of 70% alcohol in a disinfectant to be effective against COVID-19. However, Ageless Global tested 91% alcohol (absent in all the disinfectants on List N) against the pathogen and results show it only inactivated the virus at a 38% effective rate.

“We have been actively testing on different mutations of the virus strain since March 2020 at our flagship in Scottsdale, Arizona,” commented Dan Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Ageless Global. “In a bioburden elimination effectivity clinical study on both glass and cardboard surfaces, using privately sourced and tagged species from a research repository licensed by the CDC (Center for Disease Control), our EZ formula demonstrated a 99.9% complete inactivation against the virus in less than two minutes, without mechanical aid (no wiping), no toxicity, no post-rinse, and no regrowth or fluctuation over a 24-hour period on any of the samples.”

In May 2020, the CDC stated that “current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials.” Researchers from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona investigated the influence of antimicrobial surface coatings at two urban hospitals to assess reductions of healthcare-associated infections. They found that there was a 36% reduction in hospital-acquired infections when using continually active antimicrobials (2). Ageless’ white paper study results demonstrate the Company’s EZ formula to be an active antimicrobial disinfectant to combat COVID-19, as its continual defense against the pathogen provides further protection over an extended period of time.

