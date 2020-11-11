MPS refrigerant gas sensors meet A2L global standards

NevadaNano Inc. an innovator in gas detection sensor technology, announced it expanded its Molecular Property Spectrometer™ (MPS™) Refrigerant Product Family with gas sensors for A1, A2L, and A3 refrigerants. The NevadaNano family of sensors meets the new North American Standards Developing Organizations and global IEC/CENELEC standards as well as AHRTI performance specifications for residential and commercial HVAC and cooling/refrigeration applications.

The MPS New Refrigerant Gas Sensor provides detection of mildly flammable (A2L) R-32, R-454b blends, R-1234yf, and other low global warming refrigerant gases such as (A1) R744 as well as (A3) R290 and R600 common in HVAC applications.

“Emerging global regulation is putting pressure on HVAC and refrigeration equipment manufacturers to utilize low global warming refrigerants like A2L,” said Bob Christensen, Senior Director Business Development, NevadaNano Inc. “Our innovative, versatile MPS gas sensors, which are available for immediate integration, give manufacturers an advanced solution to help them meet the January 2023 deadline for compliance to new global standards.”

The MPS A2L Refrigerant Gas Sensor’s transducer is a micro-machined membrane with an embedded Joule heater and resistance thermometer. The MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) transducer is mounted onto a PCB and open to ambient air. Presence of a flammable refrigerant gas causes changes in the thermodynamic properties of the air/gas mixture that are measured by the transducer. Sensor data are processed by patent-pending algorithms to report an accurate concentration.

Available immediately, the MPS Gas Sensor Family of A1, A2L, A3 refrigerant gas sensors deliver in challenging HVAC environments with the industry’s lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) when compared to traditional catalytic bead and NDIR sensors.

NevadaNano’s MPS Gas Sensors:

Accurately detect standard A1’s as well as emerging A2L’s and A3’s without drift and “false positive” alarms that create costly service calls and frustrated customers

Are immune to “poisoning” so they won’t stop working when exposed to common household and industrial chemicals, enabling lifetimes exceeding 10 years

Reduce costs by ending the need to use and maintain multiple sensors in a single location or application

Have a MPS versatile platform that delivers solutions to detect multiple types of refrigerant gases in diverse applications

Feature rugged designs that adapt to multiple markets and applications, including residential and commercial HVAC, data center cooling, commercial, grocery store, cold chain refrigeration, and transportation and processing refrigeration

Quickly and accurately locate expensive in refrigerant leaks and proactively mitigate refrigerant loss.

Continuously ensure safer environments for workers and homeowners

The complete family of MPS Gas Sensors is available directly from NevadaNano or through its distribution partners, Sager, Elematec, Hae Song, and Unitronic.

