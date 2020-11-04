AMCA 540/AMCA 550 rated extreme performance louver

The HZ700 from Ruskin® is a 7″ deep louver comprised of two pieces—a 4″ horizontal front and a 3″ vertical rear louver. It was designed for applications needing a horizontal blade appearance but a vertical blade level of performance.

“Ruskin designed the HZ700 based off customer feedback,” said Jay Ramkumar, director of louver sales at Ruskin. “Our representatives and their customers—including architects, engineers, contractors, and building owners—sought a 7″ louver with extreme performance abilities. This new model not only meets those expectations, but exceeds competitive louvers by offering an option with a high level of water and enhanced missile protection. The HZ700 is engineered for economy and high performance to satisfy our customers’ needs.”

The HZ700 meets Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) 550 and AMCA 540 standards for enhanced protection, and has a low pressure drop, which delivers greater energy savings. It can be paired with equipment that requires high energy filters, resulting in improved air quality in critical facilities. The high-velocity wind-driven rain qualification allows the louver to be used in essential facilities, such as hospitals, where high air quality is necessary in extreme weather. The visible mullion construction and horizontal front blade construction makes this double frame louver aesthetically appealing and high performing.

Approved for applications with design pressures of +/- 130 PSF (6.7 kPa), the HZ700 features an intake pressure drop of 0.3″ w.g. at 1,000 fpm free area velocity and an exhaust pressure drop of 0.28″ w.g. at 1,000 fpm free area velocity. It is mechanically fastened and the maximum single section size is 60″x120″, but can be built with unlimited width x 120″H, or 60″W x unlimited height

Ruskin offers the HZ700 with a full suite of options, including a 20-year finish warranty and 5-year product warranty.

