Virtual video wall supports collaboration both inside and outside the office

Userful, a provider of visual communication solutions announced a new offering for its Visual Networking Platform. Userful’s Virtual Emergency Operations Center (EOC) supports remote workers and allows cross-site and cross-departmental collaboration with a virtual video wall that is capable of sharing secure data, KPIs (key performance indicators), and other critical visual information sources in real time onto any display.

Organizations that need to share visual information sources for real time situational awareness and decision making, no longer need to gather in the same room. Instead they can deploy a virtual video wall solution, available on any screen, allowing close collaboration without close physical contact.

During this time of crisis, new response teams are forming overnight, and organizations on the front lines of the pandemic are adapting to new ways of working without physical contact. These teams and individuals still need to share real time secure information sources. Userful makes that possible with its virtual display solution for Emergency Operation Centers which is part of Userful’s complete Visual Networking Platform.

Userful’s software platform enables rapid deployment using a commercially available, off-the-shelf PC or server placed on-site. This server acts as a gateway for operators to access content sources they need from any location without violating privacy and security measures related to keeping access limited to inside the LAN. Operators can remotely view and interact with any content source from HDMI inputs to IP Cameras, dashboards, and local desktops.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for organizations to ensure accessibility to sensitive and secure critical visual information sources,” said John Marshall, Userful’s Chief Executive Officer. “To support the needs of essential workers, Userful is offering this solution free for the next six months both to first responders and healthcare organizations as our small part in alleviating this crisis.”

Userful has committed to donate a portion of all proceeds generated during the current coronavirus epidemic to international support agencies battling COVID-19.

