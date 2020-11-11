Video Webinar: What’s Missing From Your Facility Management Software?

Free Video Webinar — Decision Maker’s Guide: What’s Missing from Your Facility Management Software?

When you look at the best corporate leadership, there’s often a relentless pursuit for improvement. How can we perform more productively? How can we save time? What are the best technology tools at our disposal?

Looking at facility management software solutions, most will agree that the options have not changed much.

But what if there were another choice, a solution specifically created for on-the-go facilities teams who need building plans ASAP to preempt and prevent equipment failures which often lead to catastrophes like floods and power outages? Facility management software platforms were not created to provide instant access to the kind of info technicians spend hours searching for in plan rooms.

View this free video webinar and you’ll learn:

Why aging buildings have become a source of frustration for facility managers

How to differentiate among facility management software solutions

How solutions providers are missing the boat when it comes to facilities teams, and how to bridge that gap

How to improve productivity, save time and help prevent simple incidents from escalating into expensive catastrophes

A video of the presentation, “Decision Maker’s Guide: What’s Missing from Your Facility Management Software?” — sponsored by ARC Facilities and brought to you by Facility Executive — is now available.

To view it, fill out the form below.

Decision Maker’s Guide: What’s Missing from Your Facility Management Software? Name* First Last

Job Title*

Company*

Phone

Email*