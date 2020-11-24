Working Weekends A Reality For Most Professionals Working Remotely

Employees are working around the clock while at home, according to a new study by global staffing firm Robert Half. Nearly seven in 10 professionals (68%) who transitioned to a remote setup as a result of the pandemic said they work on the weekend. In addition, 45% of remote employees reported regularly putting in more than eight hours a day.

According to the research, work-from-home habits vary by area. Among the 28 U.S. cities in the survey, those with the highest percentages of remote employees who typically plug away for more than eight hours a day include:

Tampa (71%) Miami (60%) Raleigh (55%) Phoenix (53%) Los Angeles (51%) Austin (50%)

Additional Findings

More working parents than professionals without children said they typically spend weekends (77% versus 59%) and more than eight hours a day (55% versus 36%) performing job-related tasks while at home.

Men were more likely than women to report attending to business on weekends (77% versus 61%) and putting in 40-plus hour workweeks (53% versus 38%) since transitioning to a remote setup.

More employees ages 25 to 40 than those ages 41 and older said they usually work weekends (75% versus 62%) and more than eight hours a day (56% versus 33%).

“While remote work affords employees greater flexibility, it also makes disconnecting extremely difficult,” said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. “Many people feel pressure to keep up with rising workloads and are putting in long hours to support the business and customer needs. But everyone needs time to rest and recharge in order to give their best.”

Supporting Work-Life Balance Post-Pandemic

In a separate survey, human resources managers were asked what type of scheduling arrangements their company will likely offer to support work-life balance once the COVID-19 crisis is over:¹

McDonald added, “The pandemic has pushed companies to prioritize employee experience. Savvy employers are making lasting changes to support their staff’s needs and well-being, such as providing greater autonomy and flexibility, regardless of the circumstances.”

¹ Multiple responses permitted.

