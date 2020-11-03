Yale New Haven Health Recognized For Facility Management Excellence

Yale New Haven Health has won the 2020 Excellence in Health Care Facility Management Award for its systemwide process alignment, software ecosystem improvements, and data standardization. The award was presented by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) of the American Hospital Association.

Yale New Haven Health executed new CMMS, PMIS, and space management tool implementations systemwide; built sophisticated integrations between existing systems; and performed large-scale data standardization while maintaining an unrelenting focus on improving both the customer experience and the team’s experience interacting with the data. These changes took a number of cross-function collaborations, but the results speak for themselves: The maintenance technicians now have instant access to consistent electronic data about their work orders and facility assets, and leadership can view enterprise-wide data on performance and customer satisfaction and the entire portfolio of space data.

The Excellence in Health Care Facility Management Award recognizes individuals or facility management departments that implement new or innovative programs or processes to optimize the physical environment and improve patient care.

Previous Excellence in Health Care Facility Management Award winners include:

2019: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Owensboro, KY

2018: New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY

2017: Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX

2016: New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY

2015: St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa, FL

Applications for the 2021 Excellence in Health Care Facility Management Award will be available in April 2021.

