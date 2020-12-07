Los Angeles musuem awarded LEED Gold Certification

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced it has been awarded LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for Building Design and Construction. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Sustainability design was led by the museum’s design architect Renzo Piano Building Workshop, executive architect Gensler, and Buro Happold with the support of Atelier Ten, the museum’s LEED consultant. The plans were executed by MATT Construction under the supervision of the museum and owner representative Paratus Group.

“The Academy Museum takes great pride in receiving this important recognition of our commitment to the well-being of our planet and our community,” said Bill Kramer, Academy Museum Director and President. “We look forward to welcoming the public to our environmentally-friendly campus next year and are grateful to the Roddenberry Foundation for its vital support of the museum’s sustainability initiatives.”

Rod and Heidi Roddenberry said, “The Roddenberry Foundation has always admired the Academy Museum’s efforts to preserve and build upon the landmark Saban Building—thoughtfully, meticulously, and sustainably. We are proud to support their environmentally conscious initiatives and to have contributed to the creation of a new LEED Gold Certified building in Los Angeles.”

The Academy Museum’s 300,000-square-foot campus at Wilshire and Fairfax features a major restoration and expansion to a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument, the 1939 May Company Building. Renamed the Saban Building in honor of the benefactors Cheryl and Haim Saban, this Streamline Moderne icon in the heart of the Miracle Mile neighborhood is adjoined by a soaring new glass-and-concrete spherical addition to the north, featuring a 1,000 seat theater and a glass-domed open-air terrace with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.

The Academy Museum building is the third adaptive reuse project undertaken by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Adaptive reuse projects extend the lifespan of existing structures, reduce waste, conserve resources, and create a smaller carbon footprint than new buildings, as they relate to materials manufacturing and transport.

The museum’s sustainability efforts focus on four primary areas:

Energy and Atmosphere, including systems for solar power and waste reduction programs

Environmental Quality, involving high-performance indoor environmental systems, use of low-hazard-emitting materials, reduced toxicity pest control, and a green cleaning program using reduced toxicity products and methods

Innovation in Design, the museum’s rideshare pickup and drop-off point—easy public transportation access, ample bike racks, and Green Building Education content that will be accessible onsite and online after the museum’s opening in April 2021

Water Efficiency, featuring flow-conscious water fixtures and a storm water reuse system that feeds irrigation for the museum’s landscaping.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will be a premier institution dedicated to the art and science of movies. Opening on April 30, 2021, it will be simultaneously immersive, experimental, educational, and entertaining. The Saban Building will feature six floors, including exhibition spaces, the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, special event spaces, conservation areas, a café, and store.

