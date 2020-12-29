100 watt LED temporary work light delivers daylight white 5000K output

Installing an Emerson Appleton™ TL100C LED temporary work light gives contractors bright, energy-efficient 360° illumination that is superior in performance to traditional High Intensity Discharge (HID) temporary fixtures or incandescent strings of lights. It is suitable for indoor and outdoor construction and renovation applications, including areas where condensation and humidity may be present.

Built rugged for installation in construction and renovation sites, maintenance rooms, storage spaces, and damp location rated areas, this 100 watt LED fixture yields daylight white 5000K light output of 12,000 lumens that is the retrofit equivalent of a 400 watt HID, yet requires less than 25% of the energy. As a result, only nine TL100C fixtures are required for full coverage of a 100-square-foot space at a 15′ mounting height to meet OSHA minimum illumination standards. Plus, because the TL100C relies on LED technology, there are no moving parts or replaceable components, making it a true maintenance-free solution.

The Appleton TL100C fulfills commercial and industrial temporary lighting needs with its heavy-duty construction—including a high-strength polycarbonate top and bottom, 6000V surge protection to prevent damage caused by unstable voltage, aluminum heat sinks, and painted steel guard—to absorb shocks, vibration, and rough use. Although rugged, this temporary work light weighs four pounds and measures less than 11″, so it stays up and out of the way of work activity. In addition, the LED technology provides the TL100C with an L70 rated operating life of 54,000 hours at temperatures from -22°F to 140°F, saving the end-user maintenance time and expense.

Another key advantage to the TL100C is its daisy-chain feature that enables up to six 100 watt units to be linked up. Each unit has a built-in NEMA 5-15R receptacle, along with a 6′ cord with a NEMA 5-15 plug, that connect in series to create a string of lights. A metal cable clip secures the plug when units are linked, while a door blocks off the linking port when not in use.

Backed by a five year warranty, the Appleton TL100C is cULus Listed and OSHA compliant for general construction area lighting (OSHA 1926.56) in the United States, plus meets CSA standards for portable lighting in Canada.

