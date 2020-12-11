Customizable lounge chair for use both indoors and outdoors

Adell by Arper is a lounge chair with low rounded curves and a shell made from 80% recycled polypropylene. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, it is plush yet supportive and substantial yet lightweight.

Adell’s concentric pattern draws inspiration from tree rings and shell stripes and is present on the entire external and internal surface. It is made of more than 500 hand-designed lines characterized by an aleatory and irregular progression.

Designed for use in spaces of repose, Adell can be customized to suit myriad contexts, from lounge areas to waiting rooms, educational common areas, or hospitality spaces. The lounge chair is made without glue to eliminate emissions and ensure all component parts can be recycled or repurposed. The shape of Adell can be built on metal four-leg, wood four-leg, or metal sled base. The chair comes in shell only (plastic finish only), fully upholstered, in plastic with upholstered seat cushion, or in plastic with a removable cushion or full cover. The wood base version is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council®.

