Laser-lit rear projection video walls for 24/7 control rooms

Barco, a provider of professional visualization technology, launched its new generation RGB laser rear-projection video walls, powered by ODL-Series GEN2 engine, enabling sustainable control rooms. These RGB Laser ODL-721 video walls strengthen the value proposition of rear projection technology as a reliable, sustainable, and long-lifetime visualization solution, reinforcing Barco’s commitment to the mission-critical control room segment.

Powered with the latest laser technology, RGB laser rear projection video walls deliver brightness and vibrant colors. This makes all nuances clearly distinguishable so nothing is wrongly interpreted and situational awareness is enhanced. Barco’s 10th generation of rear projection video walls ensure 25% increase in light source lifetime (vs. Gen1) in both Normal and Eco modes, longer lifetime of uninterrupted operation in 24/7 mode, and 25% less power consumption at higher brightness levels. The next-generation laser engine introduces new laser banks which increase the laser light source lifetime to 125,000 hours in both Normal and Eco modes.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India said, “Barco specializes in control room visualization solutions, and we have always focused on ergonomics to allow the operator to make better informed and faster decisions. Barco has always been at the forefront of the rear projection cube market and, with the launch of the latest RGB Laser ODL series, we reiterate our commitment to enabling bright outcomes in future-ready control rooms. The new design offers sustainable video walls with enhanced lifetimes, extremely reliable visualization, and a significantly lower environment footprint.”

The high-brightness RGB Laser engine allows control rooms to operate in optimal conditions for end users. The unique SenseX calibration system automatically and continuously adjusts brightness and color over the complete wall, during the entire lifetime, making sure the displayed images reduce eye fatigue in 24/7 applications. Additionally, no heat is radiated out of the screens, which further optimizes the ergonomics for the operators and simplifies the room temperature control systems.

The guaranteed 10 years of maintainability secures the system for the future, which is instrumental for mission-critical control rooms. The accompanying WallConnect software has further evolved, improving the user experience during setup, configuration, operation, and maintenance. Along with the ODL-series’ motorized 7-axis alignment, this makes the installation process smoother and simpler. The system is also futureproof and ready for remote management and monitoring, optimizing the availability and lifetime within the mission critical environments.

The new engine is available within the full RGB Laser portfolio, covering 70″ to 80″ sizes and supporting both FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) and SXGA+ resolutions. Multiple screen options are available to deliver the optimum result depending on the application, control room environment, and budget. Furthermore, existing customers can upgrade their installed base of lamp and LED cubes, which means a complete technology refresh can be accomplished while keeping the mechanical structure and screens. This lowers the cost and time frame of the refurbishment, reduces waste, and can often be accomplished without any operational interruption.

The ODL series received the ‘Barco Eco Product label A’ as it reduces the environmental footprint significantly. Barco’s ecoscoring technique grades energy efficiency, material usage, packaging/logistics, and end-of-life processes in line with the ISO14021 standard.

RGB Laser ODL-721 features redundancy of all critical components, including the power supply, inputs, and laser drivers). Operating temperature for is 50°F to 104°F, up to 80% humidity (non-condensing).

