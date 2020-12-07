Solution allows users to capture, stream, & share drain inspection images

The SeeSnake® CSx Via™ from RIDGID®, part of Emerson’s Professional Tool group, is a flexible, bring-your-own-screen inspection solution. It provides a convenient means to stream, capture, and share drain inspection images using an iOS®, Android™, or Windows device, giving end users another inspection option in addition to the RIDGID full line-up of monitors.

CSx Via enables reels with an interconnect port to be Wi-Fi enabled and utilizes the free RIDGID HQx® Live app to remotely control the camera functions and features. Users dock in the CSx Via Wi-Fi control device to unlock camera operations with a mobile screen. Users can remotely control all functions and features of the camera reel, including TruSense®, distance counter, sonde, and more.

Multi-reel compatibility provides maximum flexibility. CSx Via connects with the RIDGID SeeSnake microDrain™, microReel™, nanoReel™, Compact C40, Compact M40, Compact 2, and the rM200 camera reels. It is also compatible with TruSense SeeSnake systems and will enable TruSense features in the app.

Purpose-built for jobsite durability and protection, CSx Via can be paired with the RIDGID HQx Dock to hold and protect personal devices. The RIDGID SeeSnake HQx Dock is designed to deliver a flexible, convenient way to mount your tablet when using the SeeSnake HQx Live app. Featuring a spring-loaded tablet holder, double ball and socket arm, and pivoting kickstand, the HQx Dock can hold most tablets and is adjustable for optimal viewing at the jobsite. It can be used as a freestanding unit or mount onto any RIDGID SeeSnake Compact Series reels for fast setup.

“The ability to turn any personal device into a monitor with a tool that fits in your hand is not only convenient, but also offers flexibility and convenience for inspection pros with multiple reels to custom configure their tools for various jobsite situations,” said Amy Moneypenny, global product manager, underground technologies, RIDGID. “User fatigue is also reduced, and jobsite efficiencies enhanced as there is less weight to carry to and from a jobsite.”

CSx Via measures 5.9″ x 4.2″ x 4.9″ and is powered by a 18 V Li-ion rechargeable battery. The drain inspection solution allows users to communicate by e-mail or text and upload photos and videos to customers or colleagues in real time, directly from the job site.

All RIDGID Underground Technology tools, including the CSx Via, come with the RIDGID Full Lifetime Warranty.

Click here for more facility management news related to plumbing.